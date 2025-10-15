Bigg Boss 19 week 8: Nominations, voting trends, controversy & more

Bigg Boss 19 is once again turning up the heat with high-voltage drama and unexpected twists. The house is still reeling from the shocking mid-week eviction of Zeishan Quadri in Week 7, but before contestants could catch their breath, Bigg Boss dropped another bombshell — a brand-new nomination task that has completely shaken up the game.

With back-to-back surprises, fiery confrontations, and shifting alliances, the show has been dominating headlines since its grand premiere, keeping fans hooked to their screens night after night.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 8 'Nomination' Task

This time, the task included a playful twist known as the 'Pani Puri' Task. The current house captain, Nehal Chudasma, was safe from nominations and was given the authority to spare one contestant. While the other housemates had to serve pani puris to the contestant they wanted to nominate, she took over as the stall owner.

Neelam nominated Pranit, Farhana, and Gaurav, whereas Gaurav nominated Tanya, Malti, and Neelam. Arguments arose as the process progressed. A furious argument between Malti and Mridul was followed by a significant clash between Amaal and Abhishek.

Five contestants were in danger by the time the task was over. But Nehal saved Farhana Bhatt from the list by using her captaincy power. Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, and Malti Chahar are thus the top five Week 8 nominees.

Fans may use the JioHotstar app to vote for their favourite Bigg Boss 19 contestant and prevent them from being eliminated. Voting lines are now open until Thursday at 10:00 AM.

Bigg Boss 19 'voting' trend week 8: Who is lagging?

Fans are more excited than ever as Bigg Boss 19 participants prepare for its Weekend Ka Vaar. Voting polls and speculations about who might stay and who might be evicted this week are all over social media.

With overwhelming fan support, Gaurav Khanna maintains his lead on the voting charts, according to unofficial online surveys. Mridul Tiwari, who consistently receives votes from her fans, is not far behind.

But the battle at the bottom appears to be tense. With fewer votes, Malti Chahar Neelam Giri is having trouble, and their places are under grave danger. Even though these figures are based on fan conversations rather than the official outcomes, they have already generated a great deal of online conjecture.

About Bigg Boss 19 and contestants

Bigg Boss, the most popular reality program in India, made a comeback in August of this year with its season 19 on Colours TV, bringing with it a new wave of drama, emotions, and entertainment. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colours TV.

A vibrant mix of celebrity contestants who each bring their own personalities and energy to the Bigg Boss house adds to the excitement. Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari are among the celebrities on the Bigg Boss Season 19 lineup. They will compete for the coveted title under Salman Khan's capable hosting.