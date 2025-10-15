Home / Entertainment / Kantara: Chapter 1 continues dream run, earns ₹650 cr worldwide Collection

Kantara: Chapter 1 continues dream run, earns ₹650 cr worldwide Collection

Kantara: Chapter 1 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning and is now inching closer to the ₹700 crore mark at the global box office

Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Collection Today
Kantara: Chapter 1 on Box Office: Kantara: Chapter 1 shows no signs of slowing down. The Kannada historical action drama has achieved another milestone, surpassing SS Rajamouli’s all-time blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning. With this feat, the film is now chasing the box office records of Pathaan and Gadar 2.
 
Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that Kantara: Chapter 1 has taken in around Rs 640 crore worldwide. It is about to break into the top 10 on the list of Indian titles with the greatest box office collection ever. In spite of a sharp drop in its box office on its second Monday, this has also brought the movie closer to the ₹700-crore milestone worldwide.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update

Kantara Chapter 1 saw the significant decline in box office collection that it had so far avoided on Monday, its day 12 in theatres. In India, the movie brought in ₹13.50 crore net, a 64 per cent decrease from its ₹39.75 crore Sunday haul. 
 
Nevertheless, a strong second weekend helped the movie surpass ₹450 crore in domestic collection. In India, the movie has currently made ₹451.90 crore net (₹542 crore gross). Thanks to a strong performance in North America, Kantara Chapter 1 has made over $11 million overseas.
 
Hombale Films, the film's producers, reported on Monday that the movie brought in ₹146 crore in its second weekend, bringing its total worldwide box office collection to ₹655 crore after 11 days. Its 12-day global gross would be approximately ₹675 crore. However, trade estimations have this figure closer to ₹650 crore, and possibly lower. 

How does Kantara Chapter 1 beat Baahubali and other films at the box office?

Kantara Chapter 1's inclusion in the top 20 highest-grossing Indian films of all time is its one significant accomplishment. After surpassing SS Rajamouli's Baahubali (₹650 crore) and Salman Khan's Sultan (₹628 crore), it is currently ranked approximately 17th on the list as of Tuesday. 
 
This accomplishment is all the more amazing given that its budget was lower than that of both films. Currently the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, Kantara Chapter 1 is gradually catching up to Chhaava (₹808 crore).

About Kantara 2

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 hit, Kantara, which brought in ₹400 crore worldwide and was written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Set a millennium before the events of the previous movie, the prequel has received accolades for its acting, storyline, and cinematography. In addition to Rishab in the lead, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah play important parts in the movie.
 

Topics :Indian Box OfficeIndian film industryfilm industry

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

