Kantara: Chapter 1 continues dream run, earns ₹650 cr worldwide Collection

Kantara: Chapter 1 on Box Office: Kantara: Chapter 1 shows no signs of slowing down. The Kannada historical action drama has achieved another milestone, surpassing SS Rajamouli’s all-time blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning. With this feat, the film is now chasing the box office records of Pathaan and Gadar 2.

Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that Kantara: Chapter 1 has taken in around Rs 640 crore worldwide. It is about to break into the top 10 on the list of Indian titles with the greatest box office collection ever. In spite of a sharp drop in its box office on its second Monday, this has also brought the movie closer to the ₹700-crore milestone worldwide.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update Kantara Chapter 1 saw the significant decline in box office collection that it had so far avoided on Monday, its day 12 in theatres. In India, the movie brought in ₹13.50 crore net, a 64 per cent decrease from its ₹39.75 crore Sunday haul. Nevertheless, a strong second weekend helped the movie surpass ₹450 crore in domestic collection. In India, the movie has currently made ₹451.90 crore net (₹542 crore gross). Thanks to a strong performance in North America, Kantara Chapter 1 has made over $11 million overseas. ALSO READ: Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat's Karna, passes away at 68 after battling cancer Hombale Films, the film's producers, reported on Monday that the movie brought in ₹146 crore in its second weekend, bringing its total worldwide box office collection to ₹655 crore after 11 days. Its 12-day global gross would be approximately ₹675 crore. However, trade estimations have this figure closer to ₹650 crore, and possibly lower.