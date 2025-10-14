Kantara: Chapter 1 emerges as 2025's 2nd highest-grossing Indian film

Kantara: Chapter 1 on Box Office: The period action-thriller starring Rishab Shetty has entered its second week, witnessing a noticeable dip in collections after a strong opening run. Despite the weekday slowdown, Kantara: Chapter 1 has already crossed the ₹600 crore mark in global box office collections and surpassed ₹400 crore within just 12 days.

After a massive surge over the second weekend, the film’s net domestic earnings saw a sharp drop on Monday, bringing in over ₹80 crore. Still, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to shatter records, outperforming all other Indian releases of 2025.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Update

The Kantara prequel quickly surpassed the Rs 100 crore milestone in just two days after debuting with an outstanding Rs 61.86 crore on day one. Over its first weekend, the movie brought in an additional Rs 100 crore, but when weekday enthusiasm faded, Monday's box office collection dropped by about 50 per cent.

Nevertheless, Kantara Chapter 1 started off its second week strong, coinciding with the Diwali celebrations, with Rs 80 crore generated during the week.

Kantara: Chapter 1 box office collection day-wise ( Sacnilk ) Day 1- Rs 61.85 Day 2- Rs 45.40 Day 3- Rs 55.00 Day 4- Rs 63.00 Day 5- Rs 31.50 Day 6- Rs 34.25 Day 7- Rs 25.25 Day 8- Rs 20.50–21.15 Day 9- Rs 22.00–22.25 Day 10- Rs 37.00–39.00 Day 11- Rs 39.77–40.00. Day 11- Rs 39.77–40.00. Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 13.5 Cr Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 2.84 Cr The movie made Rs 337 crore by the end of its first week, helped by a 75 per cent increase in Sunday's box office collection. Early industry estimates indicate that Rishab Shetty's action-thriller made Rs 13.5 crore on its second Monday and continued to have a successful run into the following weekend.

About Kantara Chapter 1 cast and plot

In addition to having a powerful visual appeal, Kantara Chapter 1 features female leads who contribute to the heavenly might of Rishab Shetty's film universe. The film, which was written and starred Rishab Shetty, has reinterpreted the gender narrative from Kantara (2022), the first instalment in the series.

While Kantara: Chapter 1 initially drew some criticism for its portrayal of women in the earlier narrative, the new chapter takes a more balanced and thoughtful approach. Women in this story emerge as sources of strength, wisdom, and emotional depth, shaping the protagonist’s journey in profound ways.

His mother stands as his greatest influence, not only a guiding force but also his emotional anchor and moral compass. Rather than seeking vengeance, Shetty’s character draws strength from her teachings and values.

Interestingly (minor spoiler ahead), one of the central conflicts also stems from a woman — highlighting how female characters in Kantara: Chapter 1 are written with complexity and nuance. They are portrayed as strong, spiritual, and intelligent individuals, integral to the story’s emotional and moral core, rather than remaining on its periphery.