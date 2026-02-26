Assi box office collection day 7: Taapsee Pannu starrer dips on Thursday

· Day 1- ₹1.00 Cr

· Day 2- ₹1.60 Cr

· Day 3- ₹1.60 Cr

· Day 4- ₹0.70 Cr

· Day 5- ₹0.85 Cr

· Day 6- ₹0.55 Cr

· Day 7- ₹0.25 Cr (Est.)

Total box office collection- ₹6.55 Cr.

About Assi

After working together on Mulk (2018), and Thappad, which came out in 2020, Assi is Pannu and Sinha's third project together. Pannu plays the character of the rape victim's attorney in the movie, while Kani Kusruti plays the role of the victim.

The film grossed an estimated ₹0.25 crore net on day 7, Thursday (figures to increase as day ends), bringing its cumulative seven-day India net collection to around ₹6.6 crore. The occupancy figures on Day 7 remained low, averaging around 6.78 per cent across Hindi 2D shows — with cities like Chennai recording slightly higher turnout compared with other major centres.