OTT, theatre releases this week: List of movies to watch this week

March is going to be an exciting month and it will offer plenty of top-class movies on different OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv or in theatres in the first week. The movies or series that are set to release in March first week include some thriller, animated, or even adventure series/movies that you can watch.

Many movies and series are going to be released on the first day of the month itself. So if you are a movie geek and excited about the thrilling month, here are some series or movies you can watch.

OTT, theatre releases this week Maamla Legal Hai Maamla Legal Hai is a comedy drama series set in the district court of Patparganj, New Delhi. This is an upcoming drama movie revolving around a group of legal staff led by VD Tyagi, who doesn't shy away from taking up challenging cases. The Hindi series is created by Saxena, and will feature Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, and Yashpal Sharma, among others.

Release Date: March 1, 2024 Where to watch: Netflix Operation Valentine Operation Valentine is an action flick revolving around Air Force pilots facing one of their biggest challenges during fierce aerial attacks witnessed by India. The movie will be released in Hindu and Telugu.

Release Date: March 1, 2024

Where to Watch: Theatres

Sunflower Season 2 Sunil Grover is returning as Sonu Singh in the upcoming season of Sunflower. The new season of Sunflower continues to focus on Grover's character, Sonu Singh, who emerges as the prime suspect in a murder case with the notorious Sunflower society. As the plot progresses, the case gets complicated involving a mysterious bar dancer. The ensemble cast features Adah Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Radhika Bhatt, Ashish Vidhyarthi, and others.

Release Date: March 1, 2024 Where to Watch: Zee5 Laapataa Ladies Laapataa Ladies is a comedy-drama movie revolving around two newly married brides who get exchanges on their journey home. Kiran Rao directed the movie, and it will also feature Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam.

Release Date: March 1, 2024

Where to Watch: Theatres

Kaagaz 2 Kaagaz 2 is a hard-hitting drama movie which tells the story of a common man whose right to life is violated by rallies and protests. This movie is inspired by true events featuring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Satish Kaushik, and Neena Gupta in key roles.

Release Date: March 1, 2024 Where to Watch: Theatres Zwigato The Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato movie is directed by Nandita Das and produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives who bring forward the story of the unyielding nature of life. The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 and the movie was released in theatres on March 17, 2023. Zwigato secured three nominations at the Filmfare Awards notably in three categories: Critics Best Film and Critics Best Actress.

Release Date: Not Known

Where to watch: Not Known