Best films to watch on New Year's Eve 2025 to kick off a perfect 2026

Watch best films on New Year's Eve 2025: As the clock ticks down to 2026, many movie lovers are searching for the perfect film to set the mood on New Year’s Eve. To help audiences choose, Rotten Tomatoes has curated a list of must-watch titles – all known for iconic New Year scenes or themes of new beginnings.

The picks include everything from Hollywood golden-age masterpieces to modern romances, crowd-pleasing comedies and high-stakes thrillers. Ranked by their Tomatometer scores, these films offer options whether you want laughter, nostalgia, edge-of-the-seat suspense or heartfelt storytelling before the big countdown.

Best movies to watch on New Year’s Eve 2025

· Sunset Boulevard (1950) with a 98% score, which critics say, “Arguably the greatest movie about Hollywood.”

· The Godfather Part II (1974) with 96%, appreciated for setting new standards for film sequels. · Phantom Thread (2017) with 91%, popular for its strong acting and emotional tale. · When Harry Met Sally… (1989) with 88%, the romcom classic, known for its unforgettable New Year’s Eve memories. · Ocean’s Eleven (2001) with 83%, loved for its stylish and 'unpredictable' next move. · Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) with 79%, for the New Year with fresh resolutions. · Sleepless in Seattle (1993) with 75%, because of its emotional New Year’s ending.

· Forrest Gump (1994) with 75%, a memorable New Year’s Eve in its long life story. · Happy New Year, Colin Burstead (2018) is No. 9 with 86%, based on family drama on a New Year’s celebration. ALSO READ: Google Doodle today: Google celebrates festive countdown to 2026 in style · The Poseidon Adventure (1972) with 81%, which occurs on New Year’s Eve during a deadly ship disaster. More about the best films to watch in 2026 The list of movies which can be watched at the commencement of the New Year 2026, such as “Mermaids,” “Strange Days,” and “High School Musical", all feature New Year moments or themes. Romantic and modern picks like “I Hate New Year’s,” “Sex and the City,” and “Holidate” also made the list despite lower scores, as mentioned by Rotten Tomatoes.