What's new on OTT this week: Watch Toaster, Matka King, Euphoria and more

OTT this week: The third week of April 2026 promises a packed and competitive OTT line-up, with a wide range of releases across platforms. Viewers can look forward to an engaging mix of romance dramas and gripping courtroom thrillers, ensuring something for every taste.

This guide brings together some of the key OTT releases to help you plan your watchlist. Dive into a line-up of fresh stories, compelling performances, and binge-worthy entertainment available to stream this week.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week online

Euphoria Season 3

· Where to watch: Netflix

· Release Date: April 19, 2026

Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and many other cast members will return in the highly anticipated third season of the most popular show. The main characters are Jules, who works in the arts, Nate and Cassie, who are married in the suburbs, and Rue, who is a drug dealer close to the Mexican border. Toaster · Where to watch: Netflix · Release Date: April 15, 2026 Rajkummar Rao plays Ramakant, a stingy man fixated on saving money, in this upcoming dark comedy-thriller movie. The narrative examines how he gets caught in a chaotic cycle. Sanya Malhotra also plays his wife.

Assi · Where to watch: ZEE5 · Release Date: April 17, 2026 Raavi (Taapsee Pannu), a lawyer who takes on a violent rape case, is at the centre of Anubhav Sinha's courtroom drama. Parima, a teacher in Delhi, is abandoned on railroad tracks after being gang-raped. The movie tracks her pain and Raavi's legal fight for justice, highlighting structural flaws. Do Deewane Seher Mein · Where to watch: Netflix · Release Date: April 17, 2026 Shashank (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Roshni (Mrunal Thakur), the protagonists of this contemporary love tale, battle inner issues such as stuttering and an inferiority complex.