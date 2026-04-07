Salman Khan backs Rajpal Yadav after award show remark sparks buzz

In a public statement on Tuesday, superstar Salman Khan addressed the recent awards show moment involving actor Rajpal Yadav, defending the veteran comedian’s standing in the industry and his professional integrity.

The support comes after the host Saurabh Dwivedi, as part of a planned skit on the global economy and wars, referenced Yadav’s past financial troubles and conviction in a cheque bounce case—an exchange that later went viral.

Rajpal is currently awaiting the release of his next film, Bhooth Bangla, which also stars Tabu and Akshay Kumar. The film is set to hit theatres on April 17, with paid previews beginning on April 16 at 9 pm.

What did Salman Khan say about Rajpal Yadav? In a post on his official X account, Salman Khan highlighted Rajpal Yadav’s three-decade career in films, downplaying the relevance of his financial background to his work. He also addressed remarks around fluctuating exchange rates and debt payments. The Bollywood star wrote, “Rajpal bhai, aap 30 years se kaam kar rahe ho, aur hum sabne aapke saath baar-baar kaam kiya hai kyunki aap apna kaam jaante ho aur usmein value laate ho. Aapko aage bhi kaam milta rahega—issi dollar rate pe milega aur milta rahega. Yeh hi haqeeqat hai” (Rajpal, you have been working for 30 years, and we have collaborated with you repeatedly because you know your craft and bring value to it. You will continue to get work at the same rate. That is the reality).

He added, “Aur yeh yaad rakhna ki kabhi-kabhi flow mein kuch nikal jaata hai—agar dena hi hai toh dil se kaam karo aur baat dil mein rakho. Dollar upar ho ya neeche, kya farq padta hai? Dena toh India mein hi hai” (Also remember that things are sometimes said in the flow of the moment—focus on working sincerely and keep such thoughts to yourself. Whether the dollar rises or falls makes little difference, as the money is ultimately spent in India). Rajpal Yadav's clarification about Award show The Award show incident was later addressed by Rajpal Yadav on Instagram. In a video message, he clarified that the remark by hosts Zakir Khan and Saurabh Dwivedi was part of a planned skit centred on wars and the global economy.

“Saurabh and Zakir are close to my heart,” he said, urging fans not to criticise the hosts and referring to them as his “younger brothers.” “We are interconnected storytellers and artists.” ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 box office: Ranveer Singh film nears ₹2000 Cr globally Rajpal also shared that Saurabh asked the entire auditorium to stand and applaud his work. He appealed to fans, saying, “Please do not criticise Saurabh. Please do not hurt his feelings—hurting Saurabh’s feelings means hurting mine.” Saurabh Dwivedi takes a jibe at Rajpal Yadav During the Screen Awards 2026, Rajpal Yadav spoke about the uncertainty around fluctuating currencies. Responding to this, host Saurabh Dwivedi made a light remark, referencing the actor’s financial obligations.