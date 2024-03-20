Home / Entertainment / 'Paatal Lok', 'Mirzapur' new seasons on Amazon Prime's launch plan: List

Amazon Prime Video announced that it will launch a range of new shows and movies across several genres over the next two years, including the new seasons of its five popular shows such as 'Paatal Lok'

The series and movies span several genres in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Nisha Anand New Delhi
Amazon's streaming platform service, Prime Video, on Tuesday, revealed its launch calendar for the next two years, featuring 70 movies and shows, including the highly awaited 'Paatal Lok' and 'Mirzapur' seasons. The list also includes popular shows 'Panchayat' and 'Bandish Bandits', which had captivated the Indian audience's attention during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The series and movies span several genres in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The streaming giant plans to launch several new movies, including 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' featuring Sara Ali Khan and Imran Hashmi, Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Be Happy', and 'Supermen Of Malegaon'. Additionally, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen in Prime Video's upcoming film 'Chhorii 2' while Boman Irani will star in 'The Mehta Boys', also his directorial debut.

Amid stiff competition from its rivals Netflix, Hotstar and Jio Cinema, Amazon is also set to launch a range of new series in hopes of keeping its audience hooked. The list includes actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer show 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', Ananya Pandey's 'Call me Bae', and YouTuber-influencer Prajakta Koli's new project 'Andhera'. Gangs Kuruthi Punal, Dil Dosti Dilemma, Khauf, Snakes and Ladders are some of the other new shows slated to release this year.

Amazon Prime Video's returning shows:
1) Mirzapur - season 3

2) Paatal Lok - season 2

3) Panchayat - season 3

4) Suzhal: The Vortex - season 2


5) Bandish Bandits - season 2

Amazon Prime Video upcoming movie list:
1) Ae Watan Mere Watan

2) Be Happy

3) Supermen Of Malegaon

4) Chhorii 2

5) The Mehta Boys

6) Subedaar

7) Uppu Kappu Rambu

8) Cheekati Lo

Amazon Prime Video new series list:
1) Citadel: Honey Bunny

2) Gangs Kuruthi Punal

3) Dil Dosti Dilemma

4) Andhera

5) Khauf

6) Snakes & Ladders

7) Inspector Rishi

9) Call me Bae

10) The Tribe

11) Dupahiya

12) Ziddi Girls

13) Bandwaale

14) Waack Girls

15) Follow Kar Lo Yaar

16) Gulkanda Tales

17) Matka King


18) Daldal

19) Daring Partners

20) Revolutionaries

21) Arabia Kadali

22) The Great Indian Code

23) Ma Ka Sum

24) Fall out

New Docu-Series:
1) In Transit

Talk show:
1) The Rana Connection

