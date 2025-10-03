Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl: Know when & where to stream online

With the release of her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', today, on Oct 3, 2025, Taylor Swift is making an extraordinary return. In August, Swift's beau, Travis Kelce, made the album's first announcement on his 'New Heights' podcast. Swift declared the album’s arrival on Instagram, calling it a deeply personal project. “I can’t tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right,” she wrote, thanking long-time collaborators Max Martin and Shellback for helping bring her vision to life. She further added: “If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain… The Life of a Showgirl is out now.”

Here is everything fans need to know about the album's release and where to listen to it as they anxiously await what is expected to be the biggest album of the year. The Life of a Showgirl release: Date and Time Date- Friday, October 3, 2025. Time- According to Marie Claire, the new album will be streamed on many platforms starting at 12 am ET. Screenings in theatres- October 3–5, 2025 Online streaming- YouTube on October 5 at 7 pm ET. The Life of a Showgirl: When and where to watch? Other Online streaming- Apple Music and Spotify. Apple Music's "Showgirl"

Lyrics availability- Lyrics were made public through hidden messages. At its immersive pop-up event in New York and on billboards worldwide, Spotify also unveiled a few lyrics. 12 songs of Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl • The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter) • The Fate of Ophelia • Elizabeth Taylor • Wi\(hLi\)t • Wood • CANCELLED • Opalite • Father Figure • Eldest Daughter • Ruin the Friendship • Actually Romantic • Honey. Spotify crashed after Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl Over a thousand user complaints were logged by the outage tracker DownDetector during the peak traffic surge. Users in the US, India, and a number of other nations were impacted by the outage. During the peak rush, desktop and mobile users were also impacted. By promoting the album on its official X account and urging fans to tune in as soon as it dropped, Spotify had accelerated the craze.

However, the site was overwhelmed by the huge number of concurrent log-ins, which left many customers unhappy when they tried to play tunes in the early hours of the morning. The crash demonstrated the level of demand whenever Swift releases new songs, even if the disruption only lasted a brief time before Spotify stabilised. Once regular streaming resumed, all 12 of the album's tracks swiftly rose to the top of the charts, solidifying her place as one of the most significant figures in modern pop. All about Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ There are 12 tracks on the list, including the title track, which is a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter. Swift referred to well-known individuals in "The Fate of Ophelia" and "Elizabeth Taylor." George Michael's song of the same name was spliced into "Father Figure."

Additionally, "Opalite" can be a reference to Travis Kelce. According to Cincinnati.com, fans who cannot wait to hear the album can pre-save it on Spotify or Apple Music for immediate access on the day of release. More on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' serves as the inspiration for the pop and soft rock album, which was recorded during the European portion of her Eras Tour. Swift chooses lively, catchy melodies in contrast to the reflective and lyrically profound manner of its 2024 predecessor, The Tortured Poets Department. Swift had given fans a trail of "Easter eggs" before the announcement, such as orange-themed Eras Tour attire, social media updates, and a countdown on her website. Buildings such as the Empire State Building were illuminated in orange in the lead-up to the release, and a huge marketing effort that included limited-edition products, Spotify, and Google was launched.

ALSO READ: What to watch on OTT this week: Hottest series and movies streaming now The announcement, which combined Swift's personal life with the album's release, was made soon after she and Travis Kelce confirmed their engagement. Numerous vinyl and CD versions with distinctive cover art were among the special physical editions of the album that were made available. Fans react to the release of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ After Spotify malfunctioned during the premiere of Taylor Swift's new album, fans swiftly flocked to social media to express their feelings. “Taylor Swift has officially crashed Spotify for the sixth album release in a row with The Life of a Showgirl! #TSTheLifeofaShowgirl,” wrote one fan @tswifterastour on X.