Who is Milind Chandwani? Balike Vadhu's Avika Gor marries longtime beau

The actress from Balika Vadhu, Avika Gor, married her longtime beau, Milind Chandwani. On the set of the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga, the wedding was held on September 30, 2025. It was a special and unforgettable occasion because the couple chose to celebrate their marriage on national television.

In keeping with Hindu traditions, the wedding ceremonies were performed in front of their close friends and co-stars. Baraat, pheras, mehndi, and haldi were all performed with tremendous fervour in the wedding rituals.

Who is Milind Chandwani, Avika Gor's longtime beau?

Milind Chandwani, a graduate of IIM Ahmedabad, was born in Kondapur, Hyderabad, on March 27, 1991. He attended Delhi Public School in Bhopal for his education, Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering in Bengaluru for his BE, and IIM Ahmedabad for his MBA.

He left his corporate job as a software engineer at Infosys to pursue his passion for motivational speaking and social activities. Milind is now respected for his inspirational journey and dedication to changing the world.

Milind Chandwani's relationship with Avika Gor

In Hyderabad, Avika and Milind met through a mutual friend, and their relationship eventually developed into love. Although Milind friend-zoned Avika at first, they eventually became closer. On September 30, the pair, who had been engaged for three months, finally got married and started a new chapter in their lives.

Avika recently discussed the personal meaning of making her wedding public in an interview with Hindustan Times. She stated, "I’ve been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings I’ve received from people have been overwhelming. I wanted my audience, who’ve been such an important part of my journey, to be a part of this special moment. In some way, I manifested this".

She further added that both families are equally overjoyed with the union and spoke about her bond with Milind, "There are days when I wake up and remind myself that it's real. I feel very lucky and blessed to have found a partner who supports me, understands me, and always pushes me to grow in life."

Avika Gor weds Milind Chandwani

While Milind Chandwani, 34, opted for a peach and gold sherwani with a matching turban, Avika Gor, 28, looked stunning in a traditional red and gold lehenga adorned with emerald jewellery. One catchy highlight was when Milind rode a scooter to the wedding and danced happily during the baraat. Milind and Avika relished every second of their pre-wedding events.

Following the ceremonies, there was more dancing, music, and blessings from Pati, Patni Aur Panga's cast members and family. A haldi ceremony, a mehndi ritual, a barat procession, and pheras were all part of the wedding festivities, which also happened on the set of the show. The celebratory mood was enhanced by the participation of their friends and co-stars.

Guest list of the Avika Gor wedding

The reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga's sets served as the venue for Avika's lavish wedding. Several other show contestants, including Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Gurmeet Choudhary, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, and Sonali Bendre, attended the star-studded event.

Popular celebrities from the entertainment industry were on the guest list as well. The attendees were Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lehri, Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar, Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat, Pawan Kumar, Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, and Rubina Dilaik. Krushna Abhishek, Farah Khan, Rakhi Sawant, and Samarth Jurel came as special wedding guests, adding even more celebrity power.

Pati Patni Aur Panga: When and where to watch?

Two separate Indian productions, a 2020 web series and a 2025 reality show, are titled 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'. Celebrity couples participate in a variety of tests and challenges on this show to demonstrate the nuances of their relationship.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui and Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre serve as its hosts. The program was released on Colours TV on August 2, 2025, and is available for streaming on JioHotstar. MX Player also offers the series for streaming.