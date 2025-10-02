Final Destination Bloodlines on OTT: When & where to watch horror film?

The much-anticipated Final Destination Bloodlines is finally arriving on OTT in India. The streaming service recently announced the OTT release date for the sixth and last instalment of the well-known Last Destination series. OTT platforms in India are set to debut the next instalment of the famous Final Destination series.

It included an image of the movie poster along with the caption, "Death runs in the family," on Instagram. Final Destination: Bloodlines will only be accessible in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on JioHotstar as of October 16.

Final Destination Bloodlines, the sixth instalment, delivers a new plot with progressively gruesome visuals, unexpected death, and a supernatural take on horror.

Final Destination Bloodlines OTT release: When and where to watch online?

JioHotstar's official social media account announced that 'Final Destination Bloodlines' will be accessible for streaming on the platform starting October 16.

In India, the movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and English. In India, nevertheless, the supernatural horror film is already available for rent. For Rs 149, anyone may rent it on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Final Destination Bloodlines box office collection

The movie made a staggering 272 million dollars worldwide, more than any of the franchise's other instalments. Despite fierce competition from Mission: Impossible- Final Reckoning and other regional films, it made a strong opening in India with a box office total of Rs 4.5 crore and went on to earn over Rs 76 crore.