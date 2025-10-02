Home / Entertainment / Final Destination Bloodlines on OTT: When & where to watch horror film?

Final Destination Bloodlines on OTT: When & where to watch horror film?

Final Destination Bloodlines, the 6th and final part of the iconic franchise, will soon stream on JioHotstar in India. The supernatural horror film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi & English

Final Destination Bloodlines OTT release
Final Destination Bloodlines OTT release
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 3:30 PM IST
Google
The much-anticipated Final Destination Bloodlines is finally arriving on OTT in India. The streaming service recently announced the OTT release date for the sixth and last instalment of the well-known Last Destination series. OTT platforms in India are set to debut the next instalment of the famous Final Destination series. 
 
It included an image of the movie poster along with the caption, "Death runs in the family," on Instagram. Final Destination: Bloodlines will only be accessible in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on JioHotstar as of October 16.   Also Read: Kantara X review: Rishab Shetty dazzles, but story leaves fans divided
 
Final Destination Bloodlines, the sixth instalment, delivers a new plot with progressively gruesome visuals, unexpected death, and a supernatural take on horror.

Final Destination Bloodlines OTT release: When and where to watch online?

JioHotstar's official social media account announced that 'Final Destination Bloodlines' will be accessible for streaming on the platform starting October 16. 
 
In India, the movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and English. In India, nevertheless, the supernatural horror film is already available for rent. For Rs 149, anyone may rent it on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Final Destination Bloodlines box office collection

The movie made a staggering 272 million dollars worldwide, more than any of the franchise's other instalments. Despite fierce competition from Mission: Impossible- Final Reckoning and other regional films, it made a strong opening in India with a box office total of Rs 4.5 crore and went on to earn over Rs 76 crore. 
 
Bloodlines earned 130.64 million dollars in North America, ranking among the top 20 horror films ever made in that market. Despite having a $50 million production budget, it has had an absolutely amazing performance.

Final Destination Bloodlines cast and plot 

Final Destination Bloodlines, which was directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, features Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, and Owen Brec Bassinger. Tony Todd, Anna Lore, and Patrick Joyner played important parts. After the brand had been inactive for 14 years after its last release in 2011, Final Destination Bloodlines brought it back to life.
 
Stefanie, a college student, discovers a horrifying secret hidden in her family's past, a curse that appears to be connected to death in the film Final Destination 6. Death is on the horizon for her because of her grandmother's horrifying history of utilising premonitions to save lives, which set off a catastrophic chain of events. 
 
Following the trademark pattern of the franchise, the plot twists at every turn as Stefanie fights against time to break the curse.
 

Topics :OTT platformsOTT usersHotstar

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

