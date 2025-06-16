Home / Entertainment / Prabhas' The Raja Saab teaser leaked ahead of release; makers issue warning

Prabhas' The Raja Saab teaser leaked ahead of release; makers issue warning

As per the sources, parts of Prabhas's The Raja Saab teaser were leaked online ahead of official release today. After that, the makers warned of sharing any 'unauthorised' content official launch

Prabhas' The Raja Saab 2025
Prabhas' The Raja Saab 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
Just days ahead of the teaser launch of Prabhas’ much-awaited film The Raja Saab, social media was set ablaze — not just with anticipation, but also controversy. A leak featuring a few stills and a reported 20-second clip from the film surfaced online, sparking alarm among both fans and the film’s makers. The teaser is officially set to drop on June 16, 2025.
 
The movie's crew released an official statement on X in response to the leak. Warning users not to post the leaked content on social media, the team said, “Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from ‘The Raja Saab’ is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware (sic).” 

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab: Cast

Prabhas
Sanjay Dutt
Malavika Mohanan
Nidhhi Agerwal
Riddhi Kumar
Yogi Babu
Supreeth Reddy
Boman Irani
Zarina Wahab
Samuthirakani
Vennela Kishore
Brahmanandam
Nayanthara (special appearance in a song). 

As per the reports, many parts of the film have been re-shot. It is also stated that the post-production work has been going on for a long time. The makers recently disclosed that the teaser will be shown in a few theaters, which has increased the anticipation. Social media is already buzzing with the announcement, even if the schedule and list of sites are still being kept under wraps.
 
Earlier, declaring the news of the teaser the makers posted, "The dates of the REBEL FESTIVAL. Teaser on JUNE 16th at 10:52 AM Worldwide Grand Release-December 5th #Prabhas #TheRajaSaab #TheRajaSaabOnDec5th (sic)."    

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab: About the film

TG Vishwa Prasad produced the movie under the 'People Media Factory' banner. Thaman S. is the composer of the music, and Karthik Palani is the photographer. Prabhas plays the lead in The Raja Saab, with notable roles played by Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar. When the movie's first look poster was shown during Makar Sankranti last year, it generated a lot of interest among viewers. 
 
For Prabhas, who has primarily starred in action films in recent years, this movie represents a genre change. The Raja Saab will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam throughout India. On December 5, 2025, the movie will be released throughout India.
 

 

Baahubali Prabhas Indian film industry tamil film industry film industry

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

