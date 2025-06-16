Prabhas' The Raja Saab teaser leaked ahead of release; makers issue warning

Just days ahead of the teaser launch of Prabhas’ much-awaited film The Raja Saab, social media was set ablaze — not just with anticipation, but also controversy. A leak featuring a few stills and a reported 20-second clip from the film surfaced online, sparking alarm among both fans and the film’s makers. The teaser is officially set to drop on June 16, 2025.

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab: Cast Prabhas Sanjay Dutt Malavika Mohanan Nidhhi Agerwal Riddhi Kumar Yogi Babu Supreeth Reddy Boman Irani Zarina Wahab Samuthirakani Vennela Kishore Brahmanandam Nayanthara (special appearance in a song). The movie's crew released an official statement on X in response to the leak. Warning users not to post the leaked content on social media, the team said, “Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from ‘The Raja Saab’ is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware (sic).”

Makers warned culprits leaking the video of the 'Raja Saab' teaser clips

As per the reports, many parts of the film have been re-shot. It is also stated that the post-production work has been going on for a long time. The makers recently disclosed that the teaser will be shown in a few theaters, which has increased the anticipation. Social media is already buzzing with the announcement, even if the schedule and list of sites are still being kept under wraps.

Earlier, declaring the news of the teaser the makers posted, "The dates of the REBEL FESTIVAL. Teaser on JUNE 16th at 10:52 AM Worldwide Grand Release-December 5th #Prabhas #TheRajaSaab #TheRajaSaabOnDec5th (sic)."

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab: About the film

TG Vishwa Prasad produced the movie under the 'People Media Factory' banner. Thaman S. is the composer of the music, and Karthik Palani is the photographer. Prabhas plays the lead in The Raja Saab, with notable roles played by Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar. When the movie's first look poster was shown during Makar Sankranti last year, it generated a lot of interest among viewers.

For Prabhas, who has primarily starred in action films in recent years, this movie represents a genre change. The Raja Saab will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam throughout India. On December 5, 2025, the movie will be released throughout India.