The Bengal Files teaser out: Vivek Agnihotri explores Bengal's 'dark past'

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's film, The Bengal Files: Right to Life, explores Bengal's turbulent past and releases in theatres nationwide on September 5, 2025

The Bengal Files teaser out
The Bengal Files teaser out
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 6:13 PM IST
The Bengal Files Teaser Out Today: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has released the first teaser for ‘The Bengal Files’, the final part of his critically discussed trilogy that includes The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. 

The Bengal Files teaser

The teaser begins with a haunting voiceover by a Kashmiri Pandit character, who warns that Bengal is on the verge of becoming “another Kashmir.” The visuals that follow are grim and gripping — blood-smeared faces, armed chaos, and a woman’s scream slicing through the turmoil. It ends with a chilling message: “If Kashmir hurt you, Bengal will haunt you.”

The Bengal Files: Cast

The film features an impressive cast led by Darshan Kumaar as Shiva Pandit. Mithun Chakraborty as a madman, Anupam Kher portrays Gandhi, and Pallavi Joshi takes on the role of Maa Bharati. Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Saswata Chatterjee make notable appearances, rounding out the ensemble with powerful supporting roles. 

From 'The Delhi Files' to 'The Bengal Files'

Initially titled The Delhi Files: Bengal Chapter, the film was recently renamed to better reflect its “regional and narrative focus”. An earlier teaser featured Mithun Chakraborty solemnly reading the Preamble to the Indian Constitution, setting the tone for a film steeped in national introspection.
 
Known for making films that spark debate, Agnihotri’s past works have drawn both acclaim and criticism, yet have found strong commercial success. With The Bengal Files scheduled to release on September 5, public anticipation — and scrutiny — is once again building. The film promises a deep dive into Bengal’s untold stories, asking a fundamental question: What is India?

About The Bengal Files

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, The Bengal Files continues Agnihotri’s trilogy of socio-political commentaries. While The Tashkent Files explored the “right to truth” and The Kashmir Files focused on the “right to justice,” this final instalment centres on the “right to life.” Agnihotri describes the film as “an experience in history” that questions India’s cultural identity, particularly through the lens of Bengal’s overlooked historical narratives.

Topics :West BengalEntertainmentmovies

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

