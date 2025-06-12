The Bengal Files teaser out: Vivek Agnihotri explores Bengal's 'dark past'

The Bengal Files Teaser Out Today: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has released the first teaser for ‘The Bengal Files’, the final part of his critically discussed trilogy that includes The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

The Bengal Files teaser

The teaser begins with a haunting voiceover by a Kashmiri Pandit character, who warns that Bengal is on the verge of becoming “another Kashmir.” The visuals that follow are grim and gripping — blood-smeared faces, armed chaos, and a woman’s scream slicing through the turmoil. It ends with a chilling message: “If Kashmir hurt you, Bengal will haunt you.”

The Bengal Files: Cast

ALSO READ: Housefull 5 collections day 7: Box office earnings dip to single digits The film features an impressive cast led by Darshan Kumaar as Shiva Pandit. Mithun Chakraborty as a madman, Anupam Kher portrays Gandhi, and Pallavi Joshi takes on the role of Maa Bharati. Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Saswata Chatterjee make notable appearances, rounding out the ensemble with powerful supporting roles.

From 'The Delhi Files' to 'The Bengal Files' Initially titled The Delhi Files: Bengal Chapter, the film was recently renamed to better reflect its “regional and narrative focus”. An earlier teaser featured Mithun Chakraborty solemnly reading the Preamble to the Indian Constitution, setting the tone for a film steeped in national introspection. Known for making films that spark debate, Agnihotri’s past works have drawn both acclaim and criticism, yet have found strong commercial success. With The Bengal Files scheduled to release on September 5, public anticipation — and scrutiny — is once again building. The film promises a deep dive into Bengal’s untold stories, asking a fundamental question: What is India?