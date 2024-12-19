Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 15: Movie to touch 1000 cr mark in India

Sukumar’s ‘ Pushpa 2: The Rule ’ completed two weeks at the box office on Wednesday. According to industry tracker, Sacnilk, the Allu Arjun-starrer has so far made over ₹973 crore net in India and the movie is fast approaching the Rs 1000 crore collections target.

Pushpa 2’s worldwide collection has crossed the Rs 1400 crore mark already and is soon touching the 1500 crore mark.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection Day 15

The Pushpa 2: The Rule minted Rs 18.83 crore in its second week taking the total collection to Rs 973.2 crore. Even after 14 days of its release, the movie is performing decently at the box office minting Rs 20.55 crore on the second Wednesday.

The collection of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is also expected to revolve around Rs 20 crore on the second Thursday. By the time of writing, the movie earned 5.05 Crore, Sacnilk reported.

On its opening day, the movie minted Rs 164.25 Crore net in India on its opening day, which was the highest single-day collection for the movie. The movie has already crossed Rs 1400 crore across the world and is strongly heading for Rs 1500 crore.

The makers of Pushpa have already announced their plan to release a third installment which will take place 2 to 3 years to go on the floor.

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is an Indian Telugu-language movie featuring Allu Arjun and Rshmika Mandanna in the key roles along with Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

It is the second instalment of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which was released in 2021. The movie revolves around the lead character Pushpa, a small-time daily wager who becomes a sandalwood smuggler, and struggles to sustain his business, facing opposition from the police led by Shekhawat portrayed by Fahadh Faasil.