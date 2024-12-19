Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Lifestyle / Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 15: Movie to touch 1000 cr mark in India

Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 15: Movie to touch 1000 cr mark in India

Sukumar directed "Pushpa 2: The Rule" has earned ₹973 crore net in India in just two weeks. The movie was released in theatres on December 5, 2024

Pushpa 2
Pushpa 2
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ completed two weeks at the box office on Wednesday. According to industry tracker, Sacnilk, the Allu Arjun-starrer has so far made over ₹973 crore net in India and the movie is fast approaching the Rs 1000 crore collections target.
 
Pushpa 2’s worldwide collection has crossed the Rs 1400 crore mark already and is soon touching the 1500 crore mark.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection Day 15

The Pushpa 2: The Rule minted Rs 18.83 crore in its second week taking the total collection to Rs 973.2 crore. Even after 14 days of its release, the movie is performing decently at the box office minting Rs 20.55 crore on the second Wednesday.
 
The collection of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is also expected to revolve around Rs 20 crore on the second Thursday. By the time of writing, the movie earned 5.05 Crore, Sacnilk reported. 
 
On its opening day, the movie minted Rs 164.25 Crore net in India on its opening day, which was the highest single-day collection for the movie. The movie has already crossed Rs 1400 crore across the world and is strongly heading for Rs 1500 crore. 
 
The makers of Pushpa have already announced their plan to release a third installment which will take place 2 to 3 years to go on the floor. 

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is an Indian Telugu-language movie featuring Allu Arjun and Rshmika Mandanna in the key roles along with Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj. 

Also Read

Diljit concert organisers fined Rs 25000 for creating 'mess' in Chandigarh

Pushpa 2: The Rule OTT release: When and where to watch Allu Arjun's movie

James Gunn unveils Superman motion poster, trailer to be out on Thursday

Mrunal Thakur steps into dark role in action-drama 'Dacoit' as female lead

Pushpa 2 box office collections Day 13: Movie earnings continue to drop

 
It is the second instalment of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which was released in 2021. The movie revolves around the lead character Pushpa, a small-time daily wager who becomes a sandalwood smuggler, and struggles to sustain his business, facing opposition from the police led by Shekhawat portrayed by Fahadh Faasil.
 
Pushpa 2 was released in theatres on December 5 and its OTT rights were bought by Netflix and expected to stream by February 2025.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Christmas special: 7 Best Secret Santa gifts to give to your colleagues

Christmas 2024: Why the festival started to be celebrated on December 25

7 places to visit in India with your family this Christmas season 2024

7 magnesium-rich superfoods to try this winter that can improve your health

'Who Is This Bloody Person?': FIITJEE chairman DK Goel berates employees

Topics :EntertainmentBollywoodTelugumovies

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story