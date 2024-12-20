Concerts, live events, movie re-releases rule entertainment in 2024: Report

The year redefined entertainment as thousands of Indians attended music concerts and live events and watched re-releases of iconic movies at theatres.

BookMyShow , an entertainment and ticketing platform, has published a report highlighting what dominated Indian entertainment this year. The company offered about 30,687 live events in 319 cities, clocking a 18 per cent growth in India’s live entertainment consumption in 2024.

The year began with Jonas Brothers' debut music show at Lollapalooza India 2024, which was met with chants of ‘Jiju, Jiju,’ for band member Nick Jonas, who is married to actor Priyanka Chopra. Musicians Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh’s collaboration "set new records and raised the bar for global-meets-local performances", said the report called #BookMyShowThrowback.

Pop band Maroon 5 filled up Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on a Tuesday, proving that weekday concerts appeal to fans. Such events made music tourism a major entertainment trend of the year.

“Over 477,393 fans traveled outside their cities to attend live music events. Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India will see fans from over 500 cities and 28 states making their way to Ahmedabad, a testament to the magnetic pull of live entertainment,” said BookMyShow in a statement.

Tier-II cities logged a 682 per cent growth in live events, including in places like Kanpur, Shillong and Gandhinagar and marking "democratisation" of entertainment access across the country, said the report.

Actor Allu Arjun’s movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is one of the top entertainment events of the year. It is the most-watched movie of the year, drawing 1.08 million viewers. Among Bollywood releases timed around Diwali, Rohit Shetty’s action film 'Singham Again' and Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' broke records by selling 2.3 million tickets in 24 hours.

Re-releases became a major trend as movies like Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Kal Ho Na Ho', Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Rockstar' and Imtiaz Ali-directed 'Laila Majnu' turned theatres into time machines for fans to revisit their beloved classics, according to the report. International films like 'Deadpool and Wolverine' and 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' appealed to audiences too.

Movies with simple and pure storytelling left their mark in the industry. Small-budget films like 'Manjummel Boys', 'Aavesham', 'Laapata Ladies' and 'Merry Christmas' proved that "authentic narratives resonate deeply, regardless of scale".

“Comedy, art and immersive experiences found steady audiences, with Nykaaland 2024, Van Gogh 360 and family-friendly gems like Peppa Pig’s Adventure! Live offering something for everyone,” according to the report.

BookMyShow's streaming segment recorded 107,023 hours of content consumed with 446 new titles added to a library of 2,978 films

More than 887,166 fans attended events solo, reflecting a growing trend of independent participation.