Marvel's Thunderbolts*: All about release date, cast, storyline and more

Marvel Studios is all set to unleash a new team of unlikely heroes with Thunderbolts*—a gritty, action-packed film that mirrors the tone of DC’s Suicide Squad. The film centres on a team of reformed villains who band together to fight a powerful enemy.

Marvel Studios will release Thunderbolts* in India the day before its worldwide release, so anticipation is growing among Marvel fans ahead of the film's premiere. When advance bookings opened on April 26, excitement for the science fiction film surged. The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 1, 2025.

Marvel India on X posted, “We are as excited as the Red Guardian ”YEAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHH!!!!!” Book your tickets now! Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* only in cinemas May 1.”

Marvel's Thunderbolts*: Release Date

Marvel Studios has previously done this with a number of their popular movies. On May 1, 2025, Thunderbolts* will be released in theatres. Dates for the movie have changed multiple times while it was being made. The summer film season will now begin.has previously done this with a number of their popular movies.

However, the studio has had challenges recently. It is hoped that Thunderbolts* will help Marvel regain its momentum. The Jake Schreier-directed superhero film will be available in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Reald 3d, Screenx, and 4DX formats.

Marvel's Thunderbolts*: Cast and Crew

Thunderbolts* brings together a group of celebrities. According to IMDb, Sebastian Stan plays Bucky Barnes, also as the Winter Soldier, and Florence Pugh reprises her role as Yelena Belova, the new Black Widow.

This is a collaboration of beloved characters and underutilised heroes, many of whom have made appearances in previous Marvel movies and television shows. The cast also consists of:

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster

• Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

• Wyatt Russell as US Agent (John Walker)

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Lewis Pullman joins the MCU as The Sentry (Bob Reynolds), a mysterious new character.

Andrew Droz Palermo handled the cinematography for Thunderbolts, while Eric Pearson, Joanna Calo, and Lee Sung Jin collaborated on the screenplay.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts*: The Plot

Disney claims that Thunderbolts centres on a crew of antiheroes created by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, including Yelena, Bucky, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker. Each of these people must work together to overcome their difficult pasts and confront their current selves to survive.

Whether this rebel gang can cooperate, find redemption, or fall apart under pressure is the main plot point. The asterisk (*) in the movie's title is one mystery that has drawn fans' attention, suggesting a secret twist or hidden significance.

The team's chemistry and the action-packed tasks are hinted at in all three trailers that have already been released. Whether they will succeed together or fail together is still to be determined in the coming days.

Marvel's Thunderbolts*: Estimated budget and locations

Fandom Wire estimates that Thunderbolts cost between $150 million and $200 million to produce. This puts it in the same category as previous high-budget Marvel productions.

Filming for "Thunderbolts" took place in Atlanta, Utah, and Kuala Lumpur, marking a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The Thunderbolts team tried to "start fresh" with all the cherished characters, the director told GamesRadar+.