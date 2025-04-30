India attracts global artists as fans surge with rising disposable income

This year in January, the British band Coldplay performed its biggest concert so far in Ahmedabad with 220,000 people in attendance, making it the largest stadium attendance in the 21st century to date.

It’s not just Coldplay — several other global artists like Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, Martin Garrix, Cigarettes After Sex, Green Day, and Black Coffee have already performed in India, with several other international artists like Guns N’ Roses and rapper Travis Scott expected to perform at the Badland Rock Festival and Nykaaland (music festival) later in 2025.

Last year was no different, with the Jonas Brothers, OneRepublic, Maroon 5, Bryan Adams, Dua Lipa, and Ed Sheeran (he came to perform in India for two consecutive years) among the artists who visited. This follows the rise of India as a huge market for international artists, driven by rising disposable income among the middle-income section and vast digital penetration, industry executives told Business Standard.

"The immense growth in connectivity — we are close to a billion devices with the lowest data rates anywhere in the world — has led to immense exposure among young people to artists and genres from across the globe," said Naman Pugalia, chief business officer, BookMyShow. "The fact that India has micro-markets in every genre makes it a very unique country. It can serve all sorts of interests. Another factor is the continuing economic growth in the country, particularly in purchasing power terms, which allows people to buy tickets. This makes it a viable business proposition for artists and promoters to consider India as part of their core touring circuit," he added.

Pugalia added that India potentially being the largest country with English-speaking people and the second-largest market for most English artists in the world is also among the many factors that make India popular for global artists. Live events as a segment have picked up pace in recent years, as it crossed the Rs 12,000 crore mark in 2024 with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 19 per cent over the next three years, the report titled Ahmedabad’s Global Breakthrough: The Economic Impact of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres Concert stated. The concert, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with Live Nation, the global producers of Coldplay's tour, generated an estimated economic impact of Rs 641 crore, including a direct boost of Rs 392 crore to Ahmedabad's economy. It also contributed Rs 72 crore in goods and services tax (GST) revenue to the Government of India, the report added.

According to Raghav Anand, partner and leader, digital, media and convergence, EY-Parthenon, the rise in the creator economy — with the prime minister's support and encouragement — has been propelling the growth of live entertainment in India. "It is not just international artists — there is also a rise in Indian artists organising concerts in India and abroad, which is now happening at a much larger scale," he said. On the other hand, the economic impact of the Coldplay concert in Mumbai was close to that of the concert held in Ahmedabad, he noted. Pugalia further added that due to growth in the live events or live entertainment segment, BookMyShow anticipates the revenue contributed by the segment to increase in the coming years. Currently, depending on the year, the company’s revenue between the ticketing business and the live business is about 60:40 or 60:35. However, a decade ago, BookMyShow used to get 90 per cent of its revenue from movies alone.