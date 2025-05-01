Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HIT 3 Twitter reviews: Nani's performance shines, fans call it one-man show

HIT 3 Twitter reviews: Nani's performance shines, fans call it one-man show

Nani's action thriller movie received positive reviews from fans. Some say that the second part is inspired by Squid Game

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Social media is flooded with positive reviews for Nani's upcoming suspense thriller movie 'HIT: The Third Case'. The internet is buzzing with praise and admiration for the compelling performance of the Telugu star.
 
Many fans shared their thoughts about the movie on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying HIT 3 was inspired by Squid Game.
 
Sailesh Kolanu-directed HIT 3 features Nani in the lead role as SP Arjun Sarkaar – a HIT officer from Visakhapatnam. The 2-hour and 30-minute movie is mainly shot in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Jammu and Kashmir.
 
Even before its release, the movie has garnered huge buzz by smashing pre-sales records, exceeding all predictions. The movie has sold more than 88.2K tickets in advance on BookMyShow, surpassing Nani's previous movie, which sold 48.2K tickets.
 

How did fans react?

One of the X users praised the movie and wrote, “Hit3 Gritty & violent thriller with flashes of brilliance. The pre-interval shift ramps up engaging,  leading into a second half inspired by Squid Game, packed with cinematic highs, especially in the pre-climax and climax.”

Another user wrote, “An Engaging Suspense Thriller that serves its Purpose.” Another user gave 3/5 rating to the Tollywood movie and stated, “Climax top notch @NameisNani just superb @AdiviSesh cameo is good #Hit4 soon- Bilingual.”
 
A third user gave a 3.5 rating out of 5 and while reviewing the movie wrote, “HIT 3 Review: #Nani steals the show as Arjun Sarkaar in this electrifying thriller! High-octane action, gripping twists, and a stellar second half make it a must-watch. Mickey J. Meyer’s score & slick visuals amp up the intensity. Nani fans, this one’s a treat! 3.5/5  #HIT3 #Nani.”
 
“#Hit3 - MISS Hit! Bloody Violent Nani is Terrific. Powerless Villain. Gud Cinematography & Pre Climax Stunt Choreo. Logicless & Predictable Narration. CTK Portions r cringe. Though multiple murders & investigations going on, its neither Tense nor Exciting. UNDERWHELMING!,” another user wrote. 
 
Although it seems like the movie might not satisfy all expectations because of its predictable plot and heavy violence. However, it is a treat to all the Nani fans as the film had strong performances to make it an entertaining watch for fans of the genre as well.

HIT: The Third Case trailer

About HIT 3

HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) is a Telugu-language action thriller movie and the sequel to HIT: The Second Case (2022). Written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the movie is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions. The movie features Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles, along with Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji and Maganti Srinath.

First Published: May 01 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

