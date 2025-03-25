Aamir Khan or Rick Yune: Who is the mystery man in the L2 Empuraan poster?

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming movie, L2: Empuraan, is already generating a massive buzz among the fans. The excitement has now peaked with the release of a mysterious new poster, sparking speculation about the identity of the enigmatic figure featured in it.

The poster features a shadowy figure standing in the frame, igniting curiosity among fans. Many are debating whether the person is Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan or Hollywood actor and screenwriter Rick Yune, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the film’s already high anticipation.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares poster of mystery man

Prithviraj shared a poster on March 25 featuring a man in a black outfit in front of a dragon in the shape of 2. The poster shows the backside of the person sparking curiosity about the person's identity. While sharing the poster, Prithviraj wrote, “2 days to go. L2E in theatres worldwide from March 27.” The poster has already generated a huge buzz over the internet.

The new person in the poster is likely wearing a black outfit. The mystery villain in the post has left the fans guessing, many are wondering if it’s Aamir Khan while others are sure it is Rick Yune who is known for starring in several Hollywood blockbusters, such as The Fast and the Furious, Ninja Assassin, Olympus Has Fallen and Die Another Day.

About L2: Empuraan

The Malayalam-language action thriller movie is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and it is written by Murali Gopy.

This movie is the second instalment in a trilogy and a follow-up of 2019 film Lucifer. The film features Mohanlal in the lead role, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Abhimanyu Singh, among others, in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in theatres on March 27.