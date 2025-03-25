Sonu Sood's wife Accident: Actor Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali (54), and her sister, Sumita Salve (55), have been injured in a serious car accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway late on Monday. Sonali's nephew was driving the vehicle and they were heading home from Nagpur airport after arriving in the city.

As per police, the accident took place on the Wardha Road flyover within the Sonegaon police station area when their car collided with a stationary truck from behind.

Sonali and her nephew sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment, India TV quoted Dr. Abhijeet Bhatkulkar of Max Hospital as confirming. Sonali Sood was in the front seat, while her sister-in-law and other relatives occupied the back. The car was severely damaged in the accident, but fortunately, the airbags deployed upon impact, preventing any serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Sonali's sister escaped major injuries but has reportedly sustained minor wounds.

Sonu Sood shares health update of his wife Sonali:

Actor Sonu Soon shared an update about his wife's injury. While talking to India Today, the 51-year-old actor said, "She’s doing fine now. Had a miraculous escape. Om Sai Ram.”

Sonu-Sonali's love story

Sonali and Sonu's love story began in Nagpur. They met during their college days when Sonali was studying in Nagpur and Sonu was studying engineering. Their love matured even before Sonu started his career in movies. After years of dating, they decided to get married on September 25, 1996. Sonu and Sonali are two proud parents to two sons. Sonali lives a simple life and chooses to stay away from the limelight and she is rarely seen at public events or parties.