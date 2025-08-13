Home / Entertainment / Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT release: Where to watch Pratik Gandhi's film?

Pratik Gandhi-starrer 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' portrays the stories of unsung heroes in the intelligence community behind the scenes without recognition. It will premiere today, Aug 13, 2025, on Netflix

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT  Date: This Independence Day weekend isn’t just about flag-hoisting; it’s a blockbuster bonanza on both the big screen and your living room. While War 2 and Coolie light up cinemas, OTT platforms are rolling out a wave of patriotic thrillers. Netflix is premiering Saare Jahan Se Accha, and Zee5 is bringing the John Abraham-led spy drama Tehran, promising edge-of-your-seat action for the holiday break.
 
Saare Jahan Se Accha, which was directed by Sumit Purohit, will debut on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, one day earlier than most Netflix series, which release on Fridays. It is only available to stream on Netflix. Pratik Gandhi, who last appeared in Phule, will now appear in a brand-new and entirely distinct persona. 

Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT release: When and where to watch online?

Release date- August 13, 2025
Release platform- Netflix.

Saare Jahan Se Accha cast and crew

One of Pratik Gandhi's most anticipated releases this Independence Day, Saare Jahan Se Accha is set to stir hearts with its patriotic spirit. 
 
Bombay Fables is the producer of this series, which was created by Gaurav Shukla. But in addition to him, the series includes many seasoned actors, such as:
 
Tillotama Shome
Sunny Hinduja
Kritika Kamra
Anup Soni
Suhil Nayyar
Rajat Kapoor.

Saare Jahan Se Accha Plot

Saare Jahan Se Accha tells the tale of a spy who sets out to destroy the neighbouring nation's nuclear system. The narrative takes place in 1970s India. The web series will go into great detail about the shrewd thinking and problems faced by Indian spies.  
 
Viewers get a unique look into R&AW's early history through Pratik Gandhi's character, who is a member of the agency's original staff. Although not based on actual events, the program is inspired by historical occurrences like:
 
The demise of nuclear scientist Homi J Bhabha
The Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
 

Topics :Netflix IndiaOTT platformsonline media

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

