Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT release: Where to watch Pratik Gandhi's film?

Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT Date: This Independence Day weekend isn’t just about flag-hoisting; it’s a blockbuster bonanza on both the big screen and your living room. While War 2 and Coolie light up cinemas, OTT platforms are rolling out a wave of patriotic thrillers. Netflix is premiering Saare Jahan Se Accha, and Zee5 is bringing the John Abraham-led spy drama Tehran, promising edge-of-your-seat action for the holiday break.

Saare Jahan Se Accha, which was directed by Sumit Purohit, will debut on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, one day earlier than most Netflix series, which release on Fridays. It is only available to stream on Netflix. Pratik Gandhi, who last appeared in Phule, will now appear in a brand-new and entirely distinct persona.

Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT release: When and where to watch online?

• Release date- August 13, 2025

• Release platform- Netflix.

Saare Jahan Se Accha cast and crew

One of Pratik Gandhi's most anticipated releases this Independence Day, Saare Jahan Se Accha is set to stir hearts with its patriotic spirit.

Bombay Fables is the producer of this series, which was created by Gaurav Shukla. But in addition to him, the series includes many seasoned actors, such as:

• Tillotama Shome

• Sunny Hinduja

• Kritika Kamra

• Anup Soni

• Suhil Nayyar

• Rajat Kapoor.

Saare Jahan Se Accha Plot