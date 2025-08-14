War 2 day 1 box office: Hrithik-Jr. NTR spy thriller opens at ₹20 crore

War 2 day 1 box office Collection: The much-anticipated movie War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, hit theatres today, on August 14. The movie is a part of the Spy Universe from Yash Raj Films, which has already produced successful films like Tiger 3 and Pathaan.

The latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe opened strong, raking in double-digit earnings from its early morning and morning screenings. The film, eyeing an estimated ₹30 crore opening, kicked off Thursday on a high note, drawing strong box office numbers from the very start.

War 2 movie box office day 1 prediction: War 2 vs other films

In Hyderabad and Telugu states, where Jr. NTR's fame is at its height, the public is incredibly excited about War 2. The movie's advance bookings have shattered previous records.

Telangana alone has reserved tickets for Rs 2.34 crore, while Hyderabad alone has reserved tickets worth Rs 2.57 crore. Advance bookings for the Telugu and Hindi versions totalled Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 6 crore, respectively. The price of the Tamil version was Rs 10 lakh. On its first day, War 2 is expected to bring in about Rs 25-30 crore in India and Rs 90-100 crore worldwide, according to experts. It can bring in over Rs 30 crore in Telugu states. This movie has the potential to become Hrithik's highest opening, surpassing the 53.35 crores earned by his previous feature, War. With 14,500 showings and 5102 screens, War 2 is expected to be a huge hit at the box office.

Final day 1 advance booking of War 2 at the Indian box office War 2 made a respectable 21 crores at the Indian box office (excluding blocked seats) with 7.54 lakh+ tickets sold, according to the final advance booking update for day 1. The movie's pre-sales as of 10 am yesterday were 9.9 crores, indicating a tremendous growth of 112.12% in less than a day. This is a truly remarkable last figure following a lackluster beginning. War 2 achieved Bollywood's highest opening day pre-sales of 2025 with a total of 21 crore. Its collection was 51.62% more than Chhaava's (13.85 crore gross).

About the War 2 cast and plot Part 6 in the YRF Spy Universe, War 2 is an action thriller in Hindi and the sequel to the 2019 hit "War." Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor play supporting parts in the Ayan Mukerji-directed and Aditya Chopra-produced Yash Raj Films movie, which stars Hrithik Roshan, N. T. Rama Rao Jr., and Kiara Advani in the key roles. The main character of the film is Kabir Dhaliwal (played by Rithik Roshan), a former Indian intelligence officer who has turned into a significant enemy. The Indian government sends Special Units Officer Vikram (Jr. NTR), an elite agent with a complicated history and a will to eliminate Kabir, to confront this menace.