Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood extend support to jailed Rajpal Yadav

Several Bollywood actors, public figures and politicians have come forward in support of Rajpal Yadav, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with cheque-bounce cases.

Discussions over the Bollywood actor's 10-year financial struggles reignited after he surrendered himself at Tihar Jail after a court order, on 5 February 2026.

The Delhi High Court had earlier turned down Yadav’s request for more time to clear the dues, leading the actor to act in compliance with the court’s order. Although he offered to deposit a part of the amount upfront, the court maintained that he must surrender before any further hearing could be considered.

Why is Rajpal Yadav in Tihar? Rajpal Yadav’s financial troubles started when he borrowed Rs 5 crore to finance his directing debut, Ata Pata Laapata, in 2010. Due to the movie's box office failures, rising fines and interest, and several unpaid cheques that sparked criminal action, the total amount owed reached Rs 9 crore. Even though loan defaults are usually handled civilly, the court took strict action after it was discovered that Yadav had broken several promises to repay the money. The court underlined his "repeated breaches" and ordered him to surrender even though he had deposited some sums, including ₹75 lakh, in late 2025.

Rajpal missed the prior payment date, on February 4, 2026, the Delhi High Court ordered him to surrender. The actor began serving his six-month term in Tihar Jail on February 5 after complying. Rajpal Yadav's wife on cheque bounce case A day after actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav turned himself in to Tihar jail officials in relation to check-bounce cases, his wife, Radha Yadav, revealed that several personalities in the film industry had come out in favour of the actor. Radha thanked his supporters in an interview with the news agency PTI. Radha spoke about people who reached out to them, stating, "Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive, a big thank you to everyone who is coming out to help." Many from the film industry, including actors Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary and music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, offered financial assistance to the family and urged others to do the same.

Which celebs extended support to Rajpal Yadav? The actor has reportedly received financial support from Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and director David Dhawan. One of the first people in the industry to voice their support was actor Sonu Sood. He claimed to be handing him the signing fee as an advance and signing him up for a movie. To encourage support, music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh disclosed Yadav's bank account information and donated ₹1.11 crore. Tej Pratap Yadav, a politician, promised ₹11 lakh, which is the same amount as Mika Singh has provided. The actor has received official approval from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Rajpal Yadav’s manager in the cheque bounce case Many in the profession, including directors, producers, and top actors, have extended support, according to Rajpal Yadav's 25-year manager, Goldie Jain. He said, as quoted by PTI, "People have taken the initiative to help. They all have promised to help; it doesn't mean financially only. It's true that (Salman, Ajay, Varun and David Dhawan) these people have called. In what capacity and how they will help, that is yet to be known. They are all well-wishers of Rajpal bhai". On the Rajpal Yadav case update The Delhi High Court has set a bail hearing for today, February 12, 2026. While his family is hopeful, his legal team is requesting a temporary release.