Rise and Fall 2: Virender Sehwag to host, check contestants and format

Rise and Fall is returning for a second season, and this time the show's power game will be overseen by one of India's most recognisable former cricketers.

Amazon MX Player has announced Virender Sehwag as the host of Rise and Fall Season 2, replacing entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover, who hosted the first season. Sehwag's appointment also marks his reality-show hosting debut.

Additionally, the thrilling series of contestants in Rise and Fall 2 adds to its excitement. The newest season has well-known actors including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel and more.

Potential contestants of Rise and Fall season 2

Regarding the contestants, DNA reports that Gautami Kapoor and the Roy brothers, Ronit and Rohit, have been invited to compete. They have not yet replied to the offer, though. The Roy brothers' relationship will be seen to the world if they sign the show. They will most likely show up on the screen for the second time. Their recent appearance was in Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. Regarding Gautami, her spouse, Ram Kapoor, last appeared in Lock Upp 2. It will be interesting to hear her side of the story and how she responds to the couple's controversies if she decides to appear on the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 nominations: Aasif, ScoutOP and Rohed Khan face eviction Reports also say that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel and more will likely join others for the reality TV show. About Rise and Fall 2 Rise and Fall is based on a British reality format originally created by Studio Lambert. The Indian version is produced by Banijay Asia. The show places contestants in two sharply contrasting worlds—Rulers and Workers. The second season will feature 15 celebrity contestants. The show's central premise remains the constant movement of power: those at the top must protect their position, while those at the bottom attempt to rise and take control.