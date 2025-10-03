Home / Entertainment / Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 opens at ₹60 cr, beats Saiyaara, Chhaava

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 opens at ₹60 cr, beats Saiyaara, Chhaava

Kantara Chapter 1 storms the box office with a ₹60 crore opening day, surpassing major releases like Saiyaara and Chhaava, and emerging as one of the biggest pan-India festive hits of 2025

Kantara
Kantara
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:38 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, the highly anticipated prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, has made a spectacular start at the box office. Released on Dussehra, the film isn’t just one of the biggest Kannada releases ever—it’s also among the largest pan-India festive releases of 2025. Early reports reveal that the movie raked in an impressive ₹60 crore on its opening day in India alone.
 
Released on October 2, Kantara Chapter 1 opened to a strong start despite its modest budget. While morning shows saw a relatively slow turnout, positive word-of-mouth from the premiere screenings quickly turned the tide, driving a surge in bookings for the evening and night shows.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection & occupancy

According to the Sacnilk report, on the first day of its release, Kantara Chapter 1 raked in ₹60 crore nett (gross less taxes) in India. A few of the year's top films, such as Saiyaara (₹22 crore), Sikandar (₹26 crore), and Chhaava (₹31 crore), have already been surpassed by Kantara in opening-day collections. 
 
The first day's earnings are outstanding, especially considering the film's modest budget of around Rs 125 crore.
 
"Kantara: Chapter 1" is estimated to have made between Rs 19 and Rs 21 crore nett in the Hindi belt. Depending on the number of screens, the number may rise. After Yash's "KGF: Chapter 2," which brought in an incredible Rs 54 crore at the box office, the Rishab Shetty-starring movie had the second-largest opening for a Kannada film in the Hindi market.
 
On Thursday, the Kannada version of the movie achieved an overall theatre occupancy rate of 88.13 per cent. The film's occupancy rates for the Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil dubbings were 75.34 per cent, 29.84 per cent, and 71.42 per cent, respectively.

About 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

"Kantara: Chapter 1" is a prequel to the same-titled movie from 2022, which Rishab Shetty wrote, directed, and starred in. Additionally, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah play important roles in the historical mythological drama. 
 
The film, which was produced by Hombale Films, has editing by Suresh Mallaiah, cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap, and music created by Ajaneesh Loknath.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's dance-drama, Ram, endures, 68 years on

Akhanda 2 release date locked: Balakrishna roars in Dussehra special poster

Final Destination Bloodlines on OTT: When & where to watch horror film?

Who is Milind Chandwani? Balike Vadhu's Avika Gor marries longtime beau

Deepika named as the most viewed Indian star of last decade in 2024: IMDb

Topics :Indian Box OfficeIndian film industryfilm industry

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story