Akhanda 2 release date locked: Balakrishna roars in Dussehra special poster

Nandamuri Balakrishna is gearing up to return in style with his much-awaited prequel Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. The makers set the internet abuzz on Dussehra by unveiling a powerful new poster, sending fans into a frenzy. Along with the striking visual, the production team has also locked the film’s release date, further fueling excitement.

The makers mentioned the poster on their social media account with the caption saying: “Team #Akhanda2 wishes you all a very Happy Dussehra.” The caption continued, “May the divine give us strength to fight the evil in our lives. The Thaandavam will shake the box office from DECEMBER 5th.”

Akhanda 2 poster out Also Read: Final Destination Bloodlines on OTT: When & where to watch horror film? Standing on one leg and holding a Trishul in a position depicting Lord Shiva, the poster shows Balayya in his whole dharmic-warrior form. In addition to retaining the aggressive Aghora character that was well-liked in the first instalment, the artwork conveys a feeling of gravity that alludes to the sequel's higher ambitions. Aadhi Pinisetty plays the antagonist in the next movie, while Samyuktha plays the female lead. Boyapati Sreenu is the director, Raam and Gopichand Achanta are the producers, and Thaman is the composer of the soundtrack of the movie.

About Akhanda 2 Balakrishna played two parts in the first instalment: his twin brother Akhanda, a strong Aghora loyal to Lord Shiva, who becomes a divine power to combat evil, and Murali Krishna, a moral farmer battling factionalism and illegal uranium mining in Anantapur. According to a press release, the sequel is anticipated to maintain this fusion of action, spirituality, and heroics. It is hosted by M Tejaswini Nandamuri and produced by Raam and Gopi Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner. The film's makers also unveiled a poster that showed Balakrishna in saffron and brown robes, clutching a huge trident in a ferocious, spiritually charged avatar.