'Round 2 for me,' Tahira Kashyap's breast cancer relapses after 7 years

On the occasion of World Health Day, filmmaker and writer Tahira Kashyap revealed that her breast cancer had relapsed after seven years. She was first diagnosed with the condition in 2018.

On her Instagram account, Tahira shared her experience with her followers in a post that read, “Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening—it’s a perspective.”

“I’d like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me… I still got this,” she added.

While sharing the post, she also wrote a caption that read, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because, for one, it’s a better drink, and two, you know you will give it your best once again.”

What does cancer relapse really mean?

When cancer returns after a period of remission, it's called a relapse or recurrence. In Tahira Kashyap's case, her breast cancer returns after seven years showing the unpredictability of the disease.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan announces 'Andaz Apna Apna' re-release in theaters, check date The cancer cells sometimes remain in the body undetected, reawaken later and grow again. It can reoccur, even if the original cancer was treated successfully.

Also Read

As per the American Cancer Society, this relapse can be local (in the same area), regional (nearby lymph nodes), or distant (spread to other organs), presenting different treatments and emotional challenges.

Regular screenings and tests are of utmost importance to stay ahead of the curve, and catch cancer in a treatable stage.

Why do some breast cancers return after years?

There are multiple reasons behind breast cancer return:

Type and stage: Some aggressive breast cancer types are most likely to return. The higher-stage cancers (especially Stage III or IV) also carry returning risk.

Some aggressive breast cancer types are most likely to return. The higher-stage cancers (especially Stage III or IV) also carry returning risk. Hormone receptors: Breast cancers which are hormone receptor-positive can also return after years as they grow slowly over time.

Breast cancers which are hormone receptor-positive can also return after years as they grow slowly over time. Incomplete eradication: In some cases, a small number of cancer cells survive initial treatment and grow back later.

In some cases, a small number of cancer cells survive initial treatment and grow back later. Lifestyle and genetics: Lifestyle factors such as smoking, poor diet, and lack of proper exercise increase recurrence risk. Genetic mutations like BRCA1 or BRCA2 can also influence relapse chances.

Fans shower Tahira with love

After knowing the health condition of Tahira, fans show love to her. One of her fans wrote, "God challenges only their own kids; we shall overcome."

"Sending so much love and power your way," a second user wrote.

A third user calls her lioness and writes, "You are lioness and will report this victory too!!!!".

"Stay strong, you brave soul. You will do it again and win with flying colours," another fan commented.

Industry friends, colleagues extend their support

Knowing about Tahira's health condition, her industry friends extend her love and support to her. Her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote “My hero” in the comments followed by emojis.

“You will win round 2 as well Tahira. Stay on course. Keep going,” said Mini Mathur.

Filmmaker Guneet Monga said, “I love you! this too shall pass and come out of this victorious.”

Tahira's brother-in-law, Aparshakti Khurrana also showed his support with the comment, “Big tight hug bhabhi! We know Tussi ainu viii lamaaa paa laaonge.”

“With you all the way my friend. You beat all of us at bowling and you will beat this too. Love you loads,” Twinkle Khanna wrote.

Sonali Bendre’s comment reads, “No words baby! Just sending love strength and prayers.”