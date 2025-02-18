Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to star in Hollywood thriller, says report

With much awaited cameos in a new thriller, Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are bringing their skills to Hollywood. According to reports, the pair, who are well-known for their many successful films, will now work on a high-profile international project.

Finally, they come together on screen and are sure to grab the audience's attention. Lastly, they are seen in films like Chal Mere Bhai (2000) and Saajan (1991), as well as in Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002) and several appearances in each other's films.

Actors Salman, Sanjay in Hollywood project

Actors Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have reportedly flown to Saudi Arabia to film their cameos, and if reports are to be believed, they will do it from February 17 to 19 at the recently opened AlUla Studios in Saudi Arabia. It is anticipated that this cutting-edge production facility would serve as the ideal setting for this international thriller.

The report further stated, "Salman and Sanjay are wildly popular not only in Bollywood but also in the Middle East. Their scenes are being specially designed to make an impact and cater to a global audience. It will be a three-day shoot. Salman’s team flew in on Sunday morning to Riyadh. The details will be released at a later stage as the talents and their teams are currently bound by NDA."

All about filming at AlUla Studios

International productions are increasingly choosing to use AlUla Studios. Hollywood films have previously been filmed here, including Gerard Butler's Kandahar (2023). This cinematic setting will be used to improve the looks of the current Hollywood thriller. According to reports, Salman Khan's crew arrived in Riyadh early on Sunday to begin the three-day filming.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's upcoming projects

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is preparing for the release of his next movie, Sikandar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. Salman will play an action-packed character in this movie, which also stars Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj. Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan, is a newcomer to the cast. The release date of Sikandar is slated for Eid 2025.

Salman has other upcoming films in addition to Sikandar. Tiger vs. Pathaan, Kick 2, and his untitled project with filmmaker Atlee are all highly anticipated by fans.

Apart from Salman, actor Sanjay Dutt, who was recently seen in Leo and Double iSmart, is also staying busy. The actor will co-star with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4, which is his next big release. The release date of Baaghi 4 is set for September 5, 2025.