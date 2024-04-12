Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, and Bobby Deol join Sohail Khan’s Eid party

Actor Sohail Khan threw a bash on Eid in Mumbai on Thursday. Several Bollywood stars including family members like Salman Khan , Sshura Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan and some B-town friends like Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol joined the celebrations.

Salman Khan always entertains his fans with his quirky fashion sense. This Eid as well, the 'Bhaijaan' of Bollywood appeared in multi-colour pants, gracefully paired with a black and full-sleeved T-shirt. The clean-shaven look, he posed for the paparazzi soon after getting out of his car.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Paparazzi shared a video with the caption, “Sikander ki entry. Salman bhai arriving at Sohail khan’s Eid party. Look at bhai’s fashion game, this jeans is just lit.”

One of the Instagram users commented on the paparazzi post and wrote, "Only he can pull off those jeans and look so cool."

Watch the video here:

Preity Zinta also appeared at Sohail Khan's Eid party in her incredible ethnic dress. She could be seen in a velvet Anarkali suit with a heavy-duty embroidered pattern adding a glitzy element to her fit. She matched the dress with her dupatta and contrasting potli. Her minimalistic approach towards accessories looked perfect with jhumkas.

Salman's younger brother and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan could also be seen in a traditional avatar. The actor was seen in a white kurta and pyjamas paired with black jootis. He showed up to the party with his wife and makeup artist Sshura Khan who was spotted in a beige salwar suit.

Arpita also appeared in a black saree avatar with red floral prints for the occasion. She wore a statement necklace accompanied by her husband and actor Aayush Sharma appeared in an all-white traditional Nehru jacket with dabka work that completes his work.

Apart from these, several other stars also appeared like Bobby Deol in his dark blue kurta-pyjama, accompanied by wife Tanya Deol. Celebrity influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was spotted in blue Kurta and white pyjama avatar.