Salman Khan's 'career-best performance' in Tiger 3 hailed by social media

If Twitter reviews are any indication, the audience just can't keep calm. One user wrote it is the 'best action film', while another said, "Did I Just Witness THE AVENGERS of Bollywood." Fans splashed online entertainment handles with crazy reviews.

Salman Khan's action drama Tiger 3 was released in theatres on Diwali. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in main roles. Tracking the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, this is a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai and the fifth part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe.



Other than Salman, Katrina, and Emraan, the film additionally features Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Revathi, Ashutosh Rana, Kumud Mishra and Ranvir Shorey. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan also make cameo appearances in the film.



Tiger 3 is more significant for Salman Khan as his last couple of movies have failed to stir the box office. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi believes Salman's fame won't be impacted by a failure, but an actor of his stature needs to earn well with all his movies.

Rathi stated, “Of course, every film is important for a star of that stature and not just for him, but also for the industry in general because we only count on these sort of stars to bring in money that can allow the exhibition and distribution sector to continue rolling."