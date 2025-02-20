Chhaava Box Office Day 7: Vicky Kaushal's epic surpasses 200 crore mark

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava shows no signs of slowing down, as the movie has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in just six days after its release.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles.

Chhaava box office collection Day 7

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava has already earned around Rs 7 crore on day 7 (at the time of writing). This number will surely surge by the end of the day. The total net collection in India for Chhaava is Rs 204 crore.

Starting on a good note, the movie made Rs 31 crore on its opening day which surged to Rs 37 crore and 48.5 crore on day 2 and 3, respectively.

On day 4, the movie earned Rs 24 crore, which is the lowest single-day collection for the movie. However, it made a slight recovery on day 5 when it minted Rs 25.25 Cr.

The movie gained momentum again on day 6 when it earned Rs 32 crore, which is 26.73 per cent higher than on day 5.

With its impressive box office performance, Chhaava is on track to become Vicky Kaushal's highest-grossing film, potentially surpassing URI: The Surgical Strike, which earned Rs 244.14 crore (Hindi net collection).

Chhaava day-wise collection

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 31 Cr Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 37 Cr Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 48.5 Cr Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 24 Cr Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 25.25 Cr Day 6 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 32 Cr Day 7 [1st Thursday] ₹ 8.12 Cr ** Total ₹ 205.87 Cr About Chhaava Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandhana-starrer Chhaava is a Hindi language historical action movie based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s son Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire.

The movie is based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel of the same name ‘Chhava’. The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.