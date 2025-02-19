Chhaava box office collection day 6: Vicky's movie to cross 200 crore today

'Chhaava' has been doing whopping business at the box office. The film has minted around Rs 100 crore on its opening weekend.

The movie does not show any signs of stopping in the near future. After five days of release, the movie's net collection in India currently stands at Rs 165.75 crore.

Chhaava has already crossed the second highest-grossing movie and the movie has already crossed the record of Raazi in which Kaushal shared the screen with Alia Bhatt.

Chhaava box office collection Day 6

Laxman Utekar directed Chhaava is expected to have a good opening at the box office on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the movie had earned Rs 11.56 Cr on day 6, which is definitely going to improve by the end of the day.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava is doing phenomenally well at the box office. On its opening day, the movie started with Rs 31 crore. The number surged on days 2 and 3 when it garnered Rs 37 and 48.5 crore, respectively.

The daily collection dropped significantly on Monday (Day 4) but still managed to earn a decent amount at the box office, i.e., Rs 24 crore. This number slightly improved on Tuesday (day 5) i.e., 25.25 crore.

On day 6, the number is likely to improve further as audiences in Maharashtra will reach theatres in big numbers as there is a public holiday of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti today.

According to industry tracker sacnilk, the total box office collection currently stands at Rs Rs 177.31 crore.

About Chhaava

Chhaava is a Hindi-language historical action thriller movie based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal.

The movie is based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel of the same name ‘Chhava,’ directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie also features Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Made with a budget of Rs ₹130 crore, the movie was released in theatres on February 14, 2025.