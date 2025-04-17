Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar had disagreements over Don 2, here's why

The collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar on Don and Don 2 was a great success. The franchise remains one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most iconic works. The movies developed a cult following and are still loved by fans today. They had it all – romance, drama, and intense action scenes.

Shah Rukh Khan's charisma and magnetism gave a distinct edge to the famed character of ‘Don’. But Farhan ultimately lost Rs 2.5 crore as a result of this very confidence. In addition, British-Pakistani actor, Alyy Khan, who portrayed Diwan in Don 2, talked about how Farhan had to back off when SRK wanted to improvise a scene in an old interview with Nadir Ali.

What Ally has to say about the SRK and Farhan Akhtar over Don 2

Alyy mentioned and recalled, “Usne (SRK) scene memorise kiya nahi tha, toh koi assistant ne usko script pakdaya. Voh script dekhta hai, kehta, ‘Haan, okay boss. Let’s read.’ We read the scene… jab hum scene padh rahe the toh scene ke end pe Shah Rukh Khan ne ek line add ki."

“Farhan, jo scene follow kar raha hai aur Shah Rukh ko dekh raha hai, mujhe mehsoos ho raha hai apne peripheral vision se… Farhan aise (shakes head) kar raha hai. Scene khatam hua, Shah Rukh ne chashme utaare bola, ‘Chal yaar, bhookh lag rahi hai, khaane chalte hain", Ally added.

The actor further recalled, “Farhan kehta hai, ‘Yaar, Shah, yaar ek request kar sakta hoon?’ Jo line tune add ki hai voh darasal script main hai nahi. Toh jis tarah script likhi gayi hai, ek baar ussi tarah padh sakte hain?’ Shah Rukh kehta hai, ‘Abe saale, Don bana raha hai lekin Don kaun hai? Shah Rukh Khan hai na? Public ko Shah Rukh Khan bhi toh dekhna hai na. Relax, don’t worry about it. Main karta hoon na.'"

According to Alyy, he told Farhan to remove the sequence in post-production so as not to annoy Shah Rukh. But since SRK was also producing the movie, this was a difficult decision. Finally, Shah Rukh Khan delivered his improvised line. Although, the movie did well at the box office.

Shah Rukh-Farhan Akhtar Don 2 shooting: Destruction of equipment

Khan also described a different, more expensive event that happened during a high-stakes driving scene that was filmed in Berlin. With a reversing stunt car, Shah Rukh was supposed to drive off in the sequence after glancing at co-star Priyanka Chopra. Although the first take went well, SRK missed the mark by a few seconds on the second attempt, which resulted in their car colliding with the stunt car.

Farhan ultimately lost Rs 2.5 crore as a result of this very confidence. According to reports, camera equipment valued at €300,000 (about Rs 2.5 crore) was destroyed in the incident. Even though the accident was serious, SRK checked on his co-stars right away and admitted his error. During a backstage interview, Shah Rukh openly acknowledged, “Maybe I was overconfident… It was very embarrassing, one of the most embarrassing times I’ve had on a film shoot.” However,ultimately lost Rs 2.5 crore as a result of this very confidence.

‘Don’ franchise: The latest update

For Don 3, Farhan Khan and Ranveer Singh are currently collaborating. According to sources, Farhan and Shah Rukh disagreed on the plot of the movie, and the star chose to turn down the project.