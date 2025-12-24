Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Tu Meri Main Tera sees muted advance booking ahead of Christmas release

Tu Meri Main Tera sees muted advance booking ahead of Christmas release

Tu Meri Main Tera is coming to theatres this Christmas, facing Dhurandhar. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya's film opened to cold advance bookings, with the sale of just 50k tickets

Tu Meri Main Tera

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri advance booking Day 1

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tu Meri Main Tera Advance Booking Day1: Set to release in cinemas on Christmas Day, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opened advance bookings three days ahead of its December 25 premiere. 
 
However, early trends suggest a muted response, with the romantic comedy starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday selling around 50,000 tickets across India just hours before the pre-sales window closed. The numbers point to a tough theatrical climate for romantic comedies, prompting a cautious outlook within the industry.

Tu Meri Main Tera advance booking

Sacnilk reports that Tu Meri Main Tera has only sold 51k tickets for its opening day on the eve of its release. According to the trade tracker, the romantic comedy has already reached ₹2 crore in pre-sales by Wednesday at midday, which is just over 18 hours before the movie's debut. As of 3 PM, the first day's advance booking gross was ₹2.36 crore. 
 
 
Even accounting for the fact that romantic comedies typically open on a smaller scale, the numbers remain notably low. Given the current box office trend, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri may struggle to post a respectable opening and risks being overshadowed by the ongoing Dhurandhar wave. 

Also Read

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog, Traffic, Traffic jam

Delhi traffic advisory for Christmas: Check alternate routes, diversions

Christmas 2025 bank holiday

Bank holiday on Christmas: Banks to stay shut for five days in many states

homebound

Oscar-shortlisted Homebound faces legal trouble over plagiarism claim

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar 3 box office day 4: James Cameron's epic struggles to hold ground

Avatar 3 Box Office Collection

Avatar 3 box office day 3: Fire and Ash storms past $345 million worldwide

Is Tu Meri Main Tera struggling?

Tu Meri Main Tera's makers made this a holiday release, which would have given the much-needed exposure to a larger audience. However, the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, along with Dhurandhar's extraordinary run, has taken screens away from this movie.
 
The film's producers have requested at least two shows in single-screen theatres and six, eight, twelve, and fourteen shows each day in multiplexes having three, four, five, and six screens, respectively, according to a Bollywood Hungama report. 
 
However, the majority of smaller theatres have given Dhurandhar the majority of its shows and have not yet opened advance booking for the movie. The movie's opening weekend collection will suffer as a result.   

Watch Tu Meri Main Tera Trailer

 

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Kartik and Ananya play enemies-to-lovers in Tu Meri Main Tera. Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Aruna Irani are also in the Sameer Sanjay Vidwans-directed movie. On December 25, it opens in theatres. 
 

More From This Section

The Odyssey trailer out

The Odyssey trailer out: Matt Damon fronts Christopher Nolan's epic saga

Most talked 2025 celeb wedding

Love, vows and surprises: Most talked-about celebrity weddings of 2025

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Winner Kalyan Padala

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale: Who is Kalyan Padala, the man who lifted trophy?

Premante OTT release

OTT releases this week: Top movies, web series to watch this holiday season

Avatar 3 Box Office Collection

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office day 1: Early trends point to steady debut

Topics : Christmas in India Indian Box Office Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickHCCB LayoffsDelhi Traffic Advisory on ChristmasCBDT Nudge CampaignStock Market HolidayDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon