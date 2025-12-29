Monday, December 29, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / Avatar 3 box office Day 11: Film shows firm grip, eyes 200 cr mark in India

Avatar 3 box office Day 11: Film shows firm grip, eyes 200 cr mark in India

The absence of major releases continues to help Avatar: Fire and Ash. The film continues to have the most screens because of its tremendous box office run at the box office collection report

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Avatar: Fire and Ash opened its second week on a strong note, showing hardly any drop in momentum. The film collected an estimated ₹18–20 crore on Day 11 (Tuesday) across all languages in India. For a mid-week working day, the numbers indicate a solid hold after a robust second weekend, reinforcing the film’s long-term box office potential. 
 
The second weekend gross of Avatar 3 has exceeded that of its predecessor. Additionally, the movie is expected to make $1 billion at the global box office. With its world premiere in Hollywood on December 1, 2025, Avatar: Fire and Ash opened in theatres across the globe on December 19, introducing viewers to James Cameron's next chapter of Pandora. 

Avatar: Fire and Ash India Box Office Collection (Day-Wise Net)

• Day 1- ₹19.00 Cr
 
 
• Day 2- ₹22.50 Cr
 
• Day 3- ₹25.75 Cr
 
• Day 4- ₹9.00 Cr

• Day 5- ₹9.25 Cr
 
• Day 6- ₹10.65 Cr
 
• Day 7- ₹13.35 Cr
 
• Day 8- ₹7.65 Cr
 
• Day 9- ₹10.00 Cr
 
• Day 10- ₹10.75 Cr
 
• Day 11- ₹1.26 Cr (Early Estimate).
 
Worldwide box office collection
 
• Global Total: ~$760.4 million.
 
• Domestic (North America): $217.7 million.
 
• International: $542.7 million.
 
• Key Markets: China (~$100M), France ($54M), and Germany ($43M). 

Will Avatar 3 be able to cross the Rs 200 mark in India?

Because of its strong weekday numbers, Avatar 3 is expected to perform much better on the upcoming third weekend. If momentum continues, the film might add a significant amount to its total.  
 
The ₹450 crore milestone now appears achievable in the long run if the film maintains its solid hold. In just one week, Avatar: Fire and Ash surpassed F1 Movie's earnings of Rs 129 crore to become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of 2025. 
 
Analysts predict that this film would earn over Rs 200 crore by the end of its second week, but Dhurandhar, the audience's top pick at the box office, is already posing a serious competition.

Avatar: Fire and Ash storyline

The third film in James Cameron's science fiction series, Avatar: Fire and Ash, was released on December 19, 2025. As the Sully family meets the "Ash People," a violent Na'vi tribe that contradicts the tranquil customs of previous movies, the movie delves into a darker side of Pandora. 
 
Set shortly after the events of The Way of Water, the story follows Jake Sully and Neytiri as they manage the repercussions of their son Neteyam’s death.   ALSO READ: From Dhurandhar to Lokah Chapter 1, 2025 was the year of blockbusters

Avatar: Fire and Ash cast 

• Sam Worthington as Jake Sully
 
• Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri
 
• Sigourney Weaver as Kiri
 
• David Thewlis as Peylak
 
• Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch
 
• Kate Winslet as Ronal
 
• Cliff Curtis as Tonowari
 
• Oona Chaplin as Varang
 
• Britain Dalton as Lo'ak
 
• Jamie Flatters as Neteyam
 
• Jack Champion as Miles "Spider" Socorro
 
• Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuktirey ("Tuk")
 
• Bailey Bass as Tsireya ("Reya")
 
• Filip Geljo as Aonung.
 

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

