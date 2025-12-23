Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The Odyssey trailer out: Matt Damon fronts Christopher Nolan's epic saga

The trailer for Christopher Nolan's next, The Odyssey, has been formally released by Universal. On Monday, Dec 22, the trailer debuted online, giving viewers their first look at Homer's epic poem

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Universal Pictures has finally released Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated adaptation of Homer's legendary tale, The Odyssey. The official trailer was captioned, “A film by Christopher Nolan shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. Watch the Odyssey trailer and experience the film in theatres 7 17 26.”
 
The teaser offers a stark glimpse into chaos and survival, showing Odysseus and his crew trapped far from home as their journey back turns increasingly dangerous. It also briefly reveals Alexander and his soldiers concealed within the legendary Trojan horse — a moment that expands on imagery first teased in an extended six-minute preview screened exclusively before IMAX 70mm presentations of Sinners and One Battle After Another.
 
Odysseus journeys via land, by sea, and through caverns, one of which harbours a terrifyingly large creature that prowls the shadows. There are also brief appearances of Tom Holland as Odysseus's son Telemachus and Anne Hathaway as his wife Penelope. 

Inside The Odyssey Trailer

The Odyssey tells the tale of Matt Damon's character, the Greek hero Odysseus, as he makes an effort to return home after the Trojan War. His voyage is far from easy; it involves oceans, uncharted territory, and ongoing peril. 
 
The trailer, which depicts the aftermath of war and Odysseus leading his soldiers away from Troy in the hopes of eventually returning to their homes, establishes the mood early on.
 
Travel and survival are major elements in the trailer's visuals. Odysseus can be seen navigating difficult terrain, navigating choppy waters, and surviving several shipwrecks. There are scenes of soldiers fighting fatigue and the weather. The majority of the tale is told through the images in the trailer, with very little spoken dialogue.  Also Read: Avatar 3 box office day 4: James Cameron's epic struggles to hold ground

About The Odyssey

The movie was written and directed by Christopher Nolan, who is also producing it with Emma Thomas. Universal is supporting the initiative. The Odyssey is the first movie ever produced fully in IMAX's biggest film format, and it was shot utilising revolutionary IMAX technology. On July 17, 2026, the film is scheduled to be released.
 
The cast is extensive, alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland. The film also stars Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, and Corey Hawkins.
 
The film's opening chapters include the fall of Troy, as evidenced by a startling scene in which Odysseus and his companions are seen inside the iconic Trojan horse. In another scenario, creatures are hinted at but not fully revealed by a large shadow moving in the background of a dark tunnel.
 

 

 

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

