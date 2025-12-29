Monday, December 29, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera shows steady trend, but faces tough rival

Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera shows steady trend, but faces tough rival

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is managing to do well at the box office. The film has made Rs 23.75 cr so far in the domestic market

Tu Meri Main Tera

Tu Meri Main Tera

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is keeping the festive cheer alive at the box office. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s rom-com pulled crowds on its first Sunday, pocketing an estimated ₹5.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.
 
Consequently, the love drama has managed to hit a total of Rs 23.75 crore in the domestic market so far. The film is up against stiff competition from Dhurandhar, which has been a dominant force at the box office, racking up ₹730.70 crore domestically in just 24 days. Tu Meri Main Tera.. is backed by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions. 

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri India box office collection (Estimates)

1. India Nett Collection: ~₹23.75 crore – ₹24 crore
 
 
2. India Gross Collection: ~₹28.25 crore
 
3. Overseas Gross: ~₹4.00 crore – ₹6.74 crore
 
4. Worldwide Total Gross: ₹32.25 crore – ₹32.93 crore.

Also Read

Bollywood, Year-ender, Bollywood Year-ender

From Dhurandhar to Lokah Chapter 1, 2025 was the year of blockbusters

Dhurandhar advance booking

Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' earns over ₹1,000 crore at global box office

CINEMA, CINEMA HALL, BOX OFFICE, MULTIPLEX

Why Bollywood is losing ground to India's fast-rising new wave cinema

Avatar 3 Box Office Collection

Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Day 5: Cameron's film set to cross 100 cr

Tu Meri Main Tera

Tu Meri Main Tera sees muted advance booking ahead of Christmas release

 
• Day 1- ₹7.75 crore
 
• Day 2- ₹5.25 crore
 
• Day 3- ₹5.50 crore
 
• Day 4- ₹5.25 crore – ₹5.37 crore
 
Total - ₹23.75 crore – ₹23.87 crore.

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Kartik Aaryan plays Rehaan "Ray" Mehra in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, while Ananya Panday plays Rumi Wardhan Singh. The movie chronicles the journey of two individuals who fall in love but are driven apart by familial demands. With sad hearts, they part ways, clinging to the hope that one day fate will reunite them. 
 
Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan collaborated on the 2019 movie Pati Patni Aur Woh prior to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. In a conversation with Filmfare, Kartik was asked if Ananya had changed since they last worked together. Responding to this, the actor said, “I kept saying even back then that she was really good, even when we were doing Pati Patni Aur Woh, we had a lot of fun doing that film."
 

More From This Section

OTT releases this week

OTT releases this week: Watch drama, romance and more for a holiday binge

homebound

Oscar-shortlisted Homebound faces legal trouble over plagiarism claim

The Odyssey trailer out

The Odyssey trailer out: Matt Damon fronts Christopher Nolan's epic saga

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar 3 box office day 4: James Cameron's epic struggles to hold ground

Most talked 2025 celeb wedding

Love, vows and surprises: Most talked-about celebrity weddings of 2025

Topics : Indian Box Office Bollywood Bollywood box office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnnao Rape Case UpdateMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineTeeth StainsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon