Home / Politics / 'Jana Nayagan' delay deliberate; CBFC appeal will anger TN, says TVK

If CBFC appeals again, it confirms political intent to stall; this will only anger Tamil Nadu people against the Union government, said TVK state legal wing joint coordinator R Chakravarthi

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Describing the censor certification delay for Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan' as "deliberate", TVK state legal wing joint coordinator R Chakravarthi on Friday said any appeal will only anger the people of Tamil Nadu.

"If CBFC appeals again, it confirms political intent to stall; this will only anger Tamil Nadu people against the Union government," he said.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A R L Sundaresan made a mention before the Chief Justice M M Shrivastava earlier to permit the central government to file an appeal against the single-judge order.

Speaking to reporters here after the order was pronounced, Chakravarthi alleged that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)'s move was aimed at blocking TVK supremo and top star Vijay's success and the movie's release fixed for January 9. 

 

The central government's certificate-issuing body was deliberately withholding the certificate even after they had already finished watching the film If they file an appeal, it will be deliberately for the purpose of dragging it out and with the intent of stopping the fame of Vijay, and his success, said Chakravarthi.

He pointed to the Madras High Court's observation that the CBFC chairperson has no jurisdiction to review the movie again after the examining committee recommended certification for 'Jana Nayagan'.

Chakravarthi noted that Justice PT Asha had set aside the CBFC Chairperson's order for fresh review and directed immediate issuance of the UA certificate to the KVN Productions film.

On CBFC objections, he said it's a "false pretext to hinder", as CBFC has not identified any specific scene as objectionable, but only object to the "security forces symbols" being used in the film.

Asked about the potential delay of the film's release due to a possible legal appeal, Chakravarthi said: "The film crew will decide that. We cannot say anything.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

