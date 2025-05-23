Friday, May 23, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Aishwarya stuns at Cannes 2025 despite red carpet mishap with Helen Mirren

Aishwarya stuns at Cannes 2025 despite red carpet mishap with Helen Mirren

The actor exuded elegance in a dramatic black look at Cannes 2025, even as a minor cape mishap with Helen Mirren stole a moment on the red carpet

Cannes 2025 Aishwarya Rai Stuns on Day 2 look

Cannes 2025 Aishwarya Rai Stuns on Day 2 look

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lit up the Cannes 2025 red carpet yet again, capturing global attention with her stunning presence. After making waves on Day 1 with a regal ivory saree and striking red sindoor – sparking fan speculation and media buzz – the actress turned up the heat in her second appearance, embracing bold glamour and theatrical elegance that stole the spotlight.
 
During her presence at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the 'Devdas' actress displayed her grace and elegance when her costume was unintentionally stepped on by star Helen Mirren. And she remained composed and calm despite the unexpected wardrobe mishap. Aishwarya was representing the cosmetics brand L'Oreal at the Cannes 2025 film festival. 
 
 
From May 13 to May 24, the French Riviera is hosting the 78th edition of the Cannes 2025 Film Festival.  
AISHWARYA-RAI-2-CANNES

Also Read

Indian celebs at the Cannes 2025 day 9

India at Cannes 2025: Aishwarya stuns in saree, 'Homebound' earns praise

Homebound

Cannes 2025: Janhvi, Ishaan walk the red carpet ahead of homebound premiere

India at Cannes 2025 Day 8: Model, actor Ruchi Gujjar with PM Modi custom-made necklace

Cannes 2025 Day 8: Meet Ruchi Gujjar who turned heads with Modi necklace

India at Cannes 2025

India at Cannes 2025: All about new releases, debuts, jury members and more

Cannes 2025: Jacqueline, Nitanshi Goel, Chhaya and Anupam Kher on Day 3

Cannes 2025 Day 3: Nitanshi Goel, Jacqueline, Anupam Kher steal the show

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns or Day 2 look at Cannes 2025

Stunning in a custom Gaurav Gupta creation called "Heiress of a Clam," Aishwarya grabbed attention on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Thursday. The actor's outfit included an ivory Banarasi brocade cape that was handcrafted in Varanasi and a black velvet gown embellished with elaborate silver and gold beadwork. 
 
Allia Al Rufai styled the dress, and Aishwarya Rai draped it with a pre-made shawl-inspired cape on both sides. The Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita that was written on the cape's back was the main highlight of her eye-catching ensemble. The star wore her hair in the traditional side-parted wavy style. 
 
Her signature bold red lipstick completed her appearance. She accessorised with flowery diamond rings and elegant drop earrings. Images of Aishwarya leaving for the day 2 with her daughter Aaradhya by her side appeared on a number of the actor's fan pages. She elevated like a refreshing vintage look.
 
The actress is a frequent Cannes attendee and ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, concluded her red carpet moment with a classy Indian gesture by folding her hands, the 'namaste' gesture that received praise from both on-ground and online. 

Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai accidental 'wardrobe malfunction' on red carpet 

Veteran actor Helen Mirren accidently stepped on Aishwarya's flowing cape during her Cannes 2025 debut on her day 2 appearance. Aishwarya carried a big cape in her hands while wearing a black gown for the occasion. The minor wardrobe mishap, which occurred by chance, was handled with grace by the Devdas star, who remained unfazed and elegant throughout the moment. 
 
The photo opportunity was momentarily paused as Aishwarya's cape slid down to her elbow due to the incident. The actress managed to salvage the photo opportunity with ease, smiling cheerfully and composedly while adjusting her cape and striking her position again. Social media quickly reacted to the chance moment. After realizing her error, Helen is seen in the video apologising to Aishwarya.  

Netizens reaction on day 2 look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2025

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received widespread praise on social media for the dignified way she handled the incident. Users across platforms lauded her calm and composed reaction, calling it a mark of true elegance. Beyond the incident, her striking fashion choices on both days of the festival also won fans over, with netizens flooding social media with admiration for her bold experimentation and timeless grace.
 
“Thank you Helen, your scarf stumble was the real Cannes hero move… she cleared the way for Aishwarya Rai’s black dress to steal the show," one fan wrote, while another commented, “Wow, she handled it with grace”.
 
For day 1, one fan commented, “Bade ghar ki thakurayan". “Roop bhi hai , Gun bhi aur daulat bhi," another wrote, bringing back her perfect line from the movie. “The only chaand who has no daag,” another Devdas reference was dropped. And another fan praised “Aaj se hum bhi zameendar honge, energy.”
 
For her day 2 look; Gushing over her look, one of the fans praised the actress and wrote, "OMG! The Queen Dazzles in black. No one can beat her", while another person wrote, "Sexy lady on the Floor." Meanwhile, a third user wrote, "Once a diva always a diva ! "Queen has arrived", another comment said. Another fan wrote, "Queen is back".
 

 

More From This Section

Actor Deepika Padukone removed from Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next, 'Spirit'

Deepika Padukone dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit': Report

Hera Pheri 3

Paresh Rawal took ₹11 lakh, claims Akshay's team amid 'Hera Pheri 3' row

Stranger Things Star Sadie Sink to play key role in Spider Man 4

All about Stranger Things star Sadie Sink role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar sues Paresh Rawal for ₹25 crore over Hera Pheri 3 exit

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt for the one last time in 'Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning'

Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 3: Earnings fall on Monday

Topics : India at Cannes Cannes Film Festival Aishwarya Rai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon