Sonu Nigam loses cool after fan demands Kannada song at Bengaluru concert

Sonu Nigam loses cool after fan demands Kannada song at Bengaluru concert

Sonu Nigam's on-stage reaction to a fan's Kannada song demand sparked a heated online debate. While some praised his stand, others criticised the singer for 'overreacting'

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam found himself at the centre of controversy during a concert in Bengaluru after abruptly halting his performance in response to a fan repeatedly demanding he sing in Kannada. 
 
Visibly agitated, Nigam drew parallels with a past incident in Pahalgam and urged the crowd to consider who was on stage before making such demands. His remarks have since triggered a wave of debate online, dividing the internet between those supporting his stance and others criticising his outburst.
 
However, the singer’s heartfelt response to the fan's aggressive demand for a Kannada song at the concert has gone viral. He expressed his deep love for the language but called out the threatening tone, referencing the Pahalgam attack as a consequence of such behaviour. 
 
 
He also reminisced about his long-standing connection with Karnataka, calling the audience his "family."

Fan’s aggressive demand for a Kannada song

Sonu Nigam’s recent concert at East Point College, Bengaluru, went viral after a fan shouted at him, demanding a song in Kannada. The singer paused, addressed the crowd, and expressed his deep respect for the language while admitting he felt "threatened" by the fan’s tone. He also referenced the Pahalgam terrorist attack, stating, "Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo kar rahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi?" (This is the reason for what happened in Pahalgam. This is the reason… what you did just now).

Watch Sonu Nigam Concert Video here

Sonu’s love for the Kannada language

Before addressing the fan’s behaviour, Nigam emphasised his love for Kannada culture. "I have sung songs in all languages. But the best songs I’ve sung in my life are Kannada songs," he said warmly. He further expressed gratitude towards his Karnataka audience, saying, "Main aapke beech mein jab bhi aata hoon bohut pyaar se aata hoon… aap logo ne humein apna pariwaar maan hai." (Whenever I come among you, I come with love… you have made me part of your family).

Disappointment over the fan’s behaviour

Nigam later expressed his displeasure with the fan’s aggressive tone. "Mujhe accha nahi laga ki waha ek ladka… jiski umar nahi hogi, use pehle toh main Kannada gaane ga raha hoon," he said. (I didn’t like how a boy, who probably wasn’t even born when I was singing Kannada songs, rudely threatened me). His response highlighted the importance of respect in artistic exchanges.

How did netizens react?

Netizens shared mixed reactions on Sonu Nigam’s controversy. A social media user said, “I am glad he stood up and addressed the elephant in the room. This division is cancerous. It will eat up the world.”
 
“Why are you imposing kannada on others now. It's his wish in whatever language he wants to sing. Just get out of the event if you don't want to listen rather then begging there and creating issues and language politics [sic],” another user said.
 
A user questioned the connection between the two incidents and asked, “In what way the pahalgam incident is related Mr. Sonu Nigam [sic].”
 
“I wonder why didn’t they called any Kannada singer Lol [sic],” another user said.
 
One of the social media users called the singer shameless and said, “Shameless fellow..Kannada industry has given him so many good songs and good name in Karnataka. Now he spoiled everything with that cheap mentality [sic]."

Topics : Entertainment Indian music industry Sonu Nigam

First Published: May 02 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

