Squid Game Season 3 release time in India: When to watch the final season?

Squid Game Season 3 release time in India: The much-awaited Squid Game, with a total of six episodes, has been released globally. Here's when to watch the final season

Squid Game Season 2
Squid Game Season 3
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 12:43 PM IST
Squid Game Season 3 in India: The countdown is nearly over. Squid Game returns with a gripping new chapter beginning June 27. This Friday, fans worldwide will dive into the highly anticipated Season 3, as the first six episodes debut exclusively on Netflix.
 
Following Netflix’s standard global rollout, the new episodes will be available at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on June 27. Prepare for more twists, tension, and psychological warfare. Set your alarms and mark your calendars!

What is the Squid Game Season 3 release time in India?

While the global release date is uniform, regional streaming times differ. In India, Squid Game Season 3 will be available from 12:30 p.m. IST on Netflix.

Squid Game: Global release timing with India

Here’s when Season 3 drops in other major regions:
  • United Kingdom: 8 a.m. BST
  • Central Europe: 9 a.m. CEST
  • Australia: 5 p.m. AEST
  • New Zealand: 7 p.m. NZST
  • Brazil: 4 a.m. BRT
  • Argentina: 5 a.m. ART
  • South Africa: 10 a.m. SAST
  • Turkey: 11 a.m. TRT
  • Thailand: 3 p.m. ICT
  • Philippines: 4 p.m. PHT
  • Japan: 5 p.m. JST

Squid Game Season 3: Episode count

Season 3 will feature six episodes, making it the shortest season so far, compared to nine in Season 1 and seven in Season 2.
 
Interestingly, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk hadn’t originally planned to continue past Season 1. But due to overwhelming global acclaim, he extended the brutal survival narrative into more seasons.

What to expect in Squid Game Season 3?

The story picks up immediately after the Season 2 finale, focusing on Gi-hun as he grapples with his devastating loss and the truth behind the Front Man. Now, driven by vengeance and purpose, Gi-hun sets out to destroy the game from within. But the path ahead is perilous, and the Front Man is still in control, ready to up the stakes in this deadly drama.
 

Topics :EntertainmentNetflixweb series

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

