Squid Game Season 3 release time in India: When to watch the final season?

Squid Game Season 3 in India: The countdown is nearly over. Squid Game returns with a gripping new chapter beginning June 27. This Friday, fans worldwide will dive into the highly anticipated Season 3, as the first six episodes debut exclusively on Netflix.

Following Netflix’s standard global rollout, the new episodes will be available at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on June 27. Prepare for more twists, tension, and psychological warfare. Set your alarms and mark your calendars!

What is the Squid Game Season 3 release time in India?

While the global release date is uniform, regional streaming times differ. In India, Squid Game Season 3 will be available from 12:30 p.m. IST on Netflix.

Squid Game: Global release timing with India Here’s when Season 3 drops in other major regions: United Kingdom: 8 a.m. BST

Central Europe: 9 a.m. CEST

Australia: 5 p.m. AEST

New Zealand: 7 p.m. NZST

Brazil: 4 a.m. BRT

Argentina: 5 a.m. ART

South Africa: 10 a.m. SAST

Turkey: 11 a.m. TRT

Thailand: 3 p.m. ICT

Philippines: 4 p.m. PHT

Japan: 5 p.m. JST Squid Game Season 3: Episode count Season 3 will feature six episodes, making it the shortest season so far, compared to nine in Season 1 and seven in Season 2. Interestingly, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk hadn’t originally planned to continue past Season 1. But due to overwhelming global acclaim, he extended the brutal survival narrative into more seasons.