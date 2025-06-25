Sitaare Zameen Par box office day 6: Aamir Khan's film eyes ₹100 crore mark

Sitaare Zameen Par box office day 6: Aamir Khan’s latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par, continues to shine at the box office. After a strong opening weekend driven by positive word of mouth, the film witnessed the expected Monday slump—but it has held steady since, setting its sights firmly on the ₹100 crore milestone.

Sitaare Zameen Par: Box office performance Day 6

Released on Friday, June 20, the film had a solid opening with ₹10.7 crore on day one. It gained strong momentum over the weekend:

Saturday: ₹20.2 crore (up 88.79% from Friday)

Sunday: ₹27.25 crore (up 34.90% from Saturday)

However, as with many films, Sitaare Zameen Par faced a noticeable dip on weekdays:

Monday: ₹8.5 crore

Tuesday: ₹8.5 crore (steady hold)

Wednesday (Day 6): ₹2.31 crore (as of early estimates; expected to grow by end of day) This brings the total domestic collection to ₹77.46 crore (net) across all languages. Sitaare Zameen Par: Occupancy and reach On Wednesday, June 26, the film reported the following average occupancy rates: Hindi: 11.37%

Tamil: 16.46%

Telugu: 14.74% Despite being a niche film, Sitaare Zameen Par has managed to pull in decent footfall across regional markets, thanks to its emotional appeal and strong performances. Aamir Khan vs the OTT wave With its theatrical-only release, Sitaare Zameen Par also stands in contrast to other recent Bollywood films opting for hybrid or direct-to-digital releases. It has already outperformed Karan Sharma’s Bhool Chuk Maaf, a romantic comedy featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi that took the OTT-first route via Maddock Films.