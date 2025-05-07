Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nani's Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Next stop for film is Rs 60 cr

At the domestic box office, Nani's HIT: The Third Case is slowly approaching the Rs 60 crore club. Industry watchdog Sacnilk reports that Nani's HIT 3 collected Rs 2.75 crore on day 6. As of right now, the movie has made a total of Rs 58.55 crore.

Nani's Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Insights

HIT 3 did exceptionally well at the box office over the weekend, but Monday and Tuesday saw a significant drop in revenue. According to industry tracker Sacnilk's provisional estimates, HIT 3 made ₹2 crore on Tuesday.  
 
This represents a minor decline from the Nani starrer's revenues of ₹3.65 crore on Monday. According to Sacnilk, HIT 3's total box office collection currently totals ₹57.8 crore. Notably, on Sunday, the movie surpassed the ₹50 crore mark.

Nani's HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 6 - Occupancy

In Telugu, HIT: 3 has an occupancy of 20.02%, according to the data available at Sacnilk. HIT: The Third Case had 19.71% Tamil occupancy, according to the data.

Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Global box office 

The movie's India box office collection on day 5 was ₹55.80 crore. On the same day, its overseas collection was ₹22.60 crore, while its worldwide collection was ₹88.50 crore. On May 5, its gross collection in India was ₹65.90 crore.
 
The movie crew claims that on day 2, HIT 3 brought in ₹62 crore abroad. Siddharth Kanan amplified the same on X, formerly twitter. “HIT 3 SMASHES ₹62 CR WORLDWIDE IN JUST 2 DAYS! #Nani’s #HIT3 is on fire with ₹43cr Day 1 + ₹19cr Day 2 grossing ₹62cr worldwide! The third case is turning into a mega success story.”

Nani’s HIT: The third case-: About the film 

Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Samuthirakani, Komalee Prasad, Napoleon, and Ravindra Vijay also played important roles in HIT: The Third Case, under the direction of Nani. Surya, who portrays ASP Ravi in the film, recently revealed how he was cast in it. 
 
Sailesh's HIT: The First Case (2020), which starred Vishwak Sen, and HIT: The Second Case (2022), which starred Adivi Sesh, are followed by HIT: The Third Case.
 
The protagonist of the movie is Nani's character, SP Arjun Sarkaar, who is sent to Jammu and Kashmir to look into a string of brutal killings. The case puts his abilities and mental strength to the test as he hunts down a group of elusive murderers.
 

 

 

