Home / Entertainment / 'Fighter's fight begins': Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar react to Op Sindoor

'Fighter's fight begins': Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar react to Op Sindoor

he actors took to their respective social media accounts to praise the armed forces. Akshay Kumar shared a post on his X account and wrote, Jai Hind, Jai Mahakal

Actors

Actors from the film fraternity react to India's Operation Sindoor

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several film industry celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Allu Arjun, and Anupam Kher, have praised the Indian armed forces for successfully carrying out 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7.
 
The actors took to their respective social media accounts to praise the armed forces. Akshay Kumar shared a post on his X account and wrote, "Jai Hind, Jai Mahakal." Sharing an image on his Instagram account, actor Suniel Shetty wrote, "Terror has no place. Zero tolerance. Total justice."
 
Pushpa star Allu Arjun took to X and wrote, "May justice be served. Jai Hind #OperationSindoor." Superstar Rajinikanth also shared a post and said that the fighter's fight begins. He further added that no stopping until the mission is accomplished. Expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Rajinikanth added that the entire nation stands with them.
 
 
Kangana Ranaut, BJP's MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, shared a post on X, which consisted of visuals of the blast and wrote, "Operation Sindoor: Zero tolerance to terror. The Indian Armed Forces launched a precision mission, Operation Sindoor; 9 terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir neutralised. "
 
On her Instagram stories, she said, "Unhone kaha tha Modi ko bata dena. Aur Modi ne inko bata diya (They said tell Modi. Now Modi has responded to them) #operationsindoor.” 

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kangana Ranaut noted, "The country is in a war and we are all nervous. Our security forces protect us, may God protect them...PM Modi named this operation as Operation Sindoor. At the sight of our mothers and daughters, their husbands were gunned down...those deaths are being avenged."
 
Anupam Kher, Ritesh Deshmukh, Nimrat Kaur, Sidharth Malhotra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Wamiqa Gabbi also shared posts on their respective social media handles.
 
Operation Sindoor  Terrorist infrastructures located at nine different sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) were targeted by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of Wednesday. Among the sites that were targeted, Bahawalpur, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was also attacked, leading to the death of 10 family members of JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar and four of his close associates. 
 
The missile strikes were carried out in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which a group of terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, at Baisaran Valley. In response, India downgraded its diplomatic ties with Pakistan, further escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries.
 

Topics : Kangana Ranaut Anupam Kher Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack Akshay Kumar Rajinikanth BS Web Reports

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

