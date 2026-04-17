SVF, at home in the world: Can it move successfully beyond West Bengal?

He points to the two things SVF is banking on.
One, its ability to tell a good story at the right cost. In a market littered with loss-making OTTs, Hoichoi has already broken even and is making a small profit. “From day one we have been focussed on bringing cash in and then spending it,” said Vishnu Mohta, cofounder Hoichoi, Logline AI Studios and executive director, SVF.
Two, its people. “When you build a production company the first part is managing the creative people internally and outside. How do you manage a director, a cameraman or your creative director? How do you find them, get them to work, understand their weaknesses, work on their strengths. And then build content, an organisation and then a business on top of that. If I hire a CEO in, say, my cinema business, I will make sure that they also understand how to talk to a director or how to handle an actor,” said Soni.