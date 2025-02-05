The Fantastic Four: Marvel dismisses rumours of using AI in poster creation

The much-anticipated "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" teaser has finally been released. The teaser for the upcoming movie, which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 25 this year, was released by Marvel Studios on Tuesday.

The posters were also released alongside the first teaser for the movie, but they immediately caught people's attention on social media, leading some to speculate that artificial intelligence was used in their creation.

In a recent statement, Marvel Studios clarified that the new posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps were not made utilizing artificial intelligence (AI).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman, and it stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the lead roles.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps- Teaser talk

The eye-catching poster shows a multitude of men and women from the 20th century standing and waving at the Fantastic Four as they seem to lift off on a superhero mission.

The teaser offers fans a glimpse into the Fantastic Four's retrofuturistic world.

As H.E.R.B.I.E. and The Thing prepare a supper, Reed Richards and Sue Storm show a guest around their Baxter Building headquarters. Reed and Sue have an emotional conversation about their past and future at a key point in the teaser.

Sue responds in the teaser saying, "Before we went up the first time," Reed said to Sue, "you couldn't turn invisible, Ben wasn't a rock, and Johnny never caught fire." "Ben has always been a rock. Johnny is...Johnny. And I am right here. Whatever life throws at us, we'll face it together, as a family".

Additional glimpses include John Malkovich in a mysterious role, clouds of fire above Manhattan, and Johnny Storm going into space without a spacesuit.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps- Maker’s statement

A Marvel spokesperson immediately refused the rumours of the movie’s posters being created through AI, telling The Hollywood Reporter that the studio did not use artificial intelligence to create the poster. According to the spokesperson, "The image was crafted through traditional methods."

There was a similar debate surrounding the movie, The Brutalist, and there is now conjecture regarding the poster for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Some questioned the authenticity of the performances in the Oscar-nominated film after rumours surfaced that artificial intelligence (AI) had been employed to improve the dialogue in 'The Brutalist'.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps- Netizen Reactions

Some fans complimented the visual, others called attention to unusual features. Due to these differences, there was a lot of conjecture that the design was the result of AI technology.

One user named Stephen Pellnat slammed Marvel for using AI posters and commented, ''Using AI with a perfectly ready stable of actual artists ready and raring for a paycheck is about the most 2025 Marvel thing I’ve heard this year.'' ''These look like AI photos in a bad way,'' said another.

One user wrote, “This has to be AI right? Or am I the only one who thinks this?” Another said, “Looks like AI made it.” "Every poster now is with AI," commented another one.