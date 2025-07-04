Home / Entertainment / The Traitors India prize money: How much did Uorfi & Nikita win in finale?

The Traitors India prize money: How much did Uorfi & Nikita win in finale?

The Traitors India Season 1 ended with Urfi Javed and Nikita Luther as co-winners. Here's how much prize money they won after Episode 10 and final eliminations

Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther
Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther won The Traitors India Season 1
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 3:09 PM IST
Season 1 of The Traitors India, hosted by Karan Johar, has officially concluded. The intense psychological reality show ended with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther being crowned the joint winners after a gripping final episode that saw the elimination of fellow innocent Sudhanshu Pandey, alongside traitors Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha.
 
The finale kicked off with the elimination of Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid. Soon after, Harsh and Purav orchestrated the “murder” of Jasmin Bhasin within the game.
 
The final five contestants included Uorfi, Nikita, Sudhanshu, Purav, and Harsh. A turning point came when Uorfi overheard a secret conversation between Purav and Harsh, which helped her accurately identify the remaining traitors.
 
In the climactic moments, Urfi and Nikita placed their trust in each other and emerged as the last two standing. Uorfi, proud to have won as an innocent, called her victory a fitting response to those who had underestimated her. Nikita, who was previously eliminated on Day 1 but returned to the game, expressed her joy at being named co-winner. The duo celebrated their shared triumph in style.
 
The series followed a group of contestants tasked with identifying the traitors hiding among them, while avoiding elimination themselves. The innocents worked together to spot the traitors before being “murdered” within the structure of the game.
 
Originally developed in the Netherlands, The Traitors has seen successful adaptations in the US and UK. The Indian edition featured 20 contestants, including celebrities like Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair, Maheep Kapoor, and Ashish Vidyarthi.  ALSO READ | CUET UG results 2025 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

Prize money breakdown: ₹70 Lakh jackpot split between winners

The total prize pool for The Traitors India Season 1 reached ₹70.05 lakh, which will now be divided equally between co-winners Uorfi and Nikita.
 
Interestingly, the prize fund didn’t start with a fixed amount. It gradually built up through a series of tasks completed by contestants in different episodes. Here's a breakdown of how the pot grew:
  • Episode 2: ₹5.10 lakh added
  • Episode 3: ₹8.55 lakh added
  • Episode 4: A secret mission doubled the prize amount
  • Episode 6: ₹14.40 lakh added
  • Episodes 7 & 8: ₹5 lakh each
  • Episode 9: ₹2 lakh added
  • Episode 10 (Finale): ₹15 lakh added
By the end of the final task, the prize fund stood at a grand total of ₹70.05 lakh.  ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 19 leaked list: Ram Kapoor, Mamta Kulkarni, more in Salman's show

Top 7 contestants of The Traitors India Season 1

Here’s a breakdown of the seven standout finalists who made it to the concluding stages of the competition:

Innocents:

  • Uorfi Javed
  • Nikita Luther
  • Jasmin Bhasin
  • Apoorva Mukhija
  • Sudhanshu Pandey

Traitors:

  • Purav Jha
  • Harsh Gujral
Host Karan Johar’s final reveal added suspense till the very last moment, wrapping up a season filled with unexpected betrayals, deep trust, and emotional exits.
 
Strong debut for a global reality franchise
With its unique mix of deception, deduction, and drama, The Traitors India has marked a successful debut. The emotional finale, strategic gameplay, and surprising team-ups made for binge-worthy entertainment.
 
Uorfi and Nikita’s joint win—with one of them returning from early elimination—delivered the kind of feel-good conclusion that might just become a hallmark for future seasons.
 
From reality TV junkies to first-time viewers, The Traitors India has created a compelling new franchise that combines psychological tension with emotional storytelling—and it’s only just begun.
 

