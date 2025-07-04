Anurag Basu's 'Metro.. In dino' sells over 18K tickets ahead of its release

Metro… In Dino, the recent ensemble drama directed by Anurag Basu, will open in theatres throughout India today, July 4, 2025. Given that its prequel, Life in a Metro, is still regarded as a classic, the film, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee, is already eagerly awaited.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 leaked list: Ram Kapoor, Mamta Kulkarni, more in Salman's show A trade analyst estimates that it sold about 20,000 seats in advance. Released under fierce competition, the film is positioned as a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed 2007 blockbuster. ‘Metro… In Dino’ competes with established films like F1, Sitaare Zameen Par, and Maa, all of which continue to attract large crowds, in addition to opening against Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Metro... in Dino relies heavily on positive word of mouth Metro... in Dino will need strong reviews and word-of-mouth to do well at the box office on its opening weekend because pre-sales have been quite low. It will also compete with the previously successful comedy-drama, Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, and the horror movie Maa, starring Kajol. Sumit Kadel, a trade analyst, estimates that Metro In Dino sold about 20,000 seats in advance. This indicates that it made a relatively meagre ₹50–60 lakh in pre-sales on its first day. "The audience's word-of-mouth will be crucial to the performance on Day 1 and the weekend," Kadel said.

ALSO READ: CUET UG results 2025 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check Based on information from leading exhibitors, Metro in Dino for the premiere day has sold tickets at top multiplex chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis. Considering the cast's background and the original movie's brand memory, industry experts consider the figure to be below expectations, even though the data indicate a decent start. Metro...in dino: Expected estimation According to a Pinkvilla article, the movie was initially approved with a budget of Rs 65 crore, but lengthy re-shoots and delays caused the final production cost to rise to Rs 85 crore, plus an extra Rs 15 crore for advertising and promotions. This raises the total investment to about Rs 100 crore.

The movie is anticipated to earn at least Rs 75 crore at the box office worldwide to recover the investment and prevent losses. Digital, satellite, and music rights are among the non-theatrical channels that have so far brought in an estimated Rs 70 crore. A global revenue of Rs 75 crore would guarantee a theatrical share of about Rs 30 crore, which is the breakeven point. Metro… In Dino: Insights Metro… In Dino marks an important return for director Anurag Basu, who is widely celebrated for his ensemble storytelling in films like Barfi! and Life in a... Metro. This is his first major theatrical release since 2020, making it a key test of his box office pull in the post-pandemic landscape. While Basu continues to enjoy a loyal following in metro cities and among multiplex-goers, the film will need steady audience turnout in the coming weeks to reaffirm his relevance on the big screen.