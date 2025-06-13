Housefull 5 box office collection day 8: Akshay's movie crosses 200 cr

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 continues its impressive run at the box office as it enters its second weekend.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has amassed a domestic net collection of ₹127.25 crore in its first 7 days. On the global front, Housefull 5 has crossed the ₹200 crore mark, outpacing several recent releases.
Housefull 5 box office collection day 8
The movie has observed a dip since Monday; however, it might get back on track on its second weekend. On day 8, the Akshay Kumar-starrer minted around ₹ 0.78 crore, and this number will surely surge by the end of the day.
Made with a budget of Rs 240 crore, the movie has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office worldwide.
Housefull 5: Day-wise collection
Housefull 5 cast
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 features a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chunky Panday, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, and many more.
With rising collections and audience curiosity around the whodunit twist, Housefull 5 is poised to become one of the biggest Bollywood hits of 2025.