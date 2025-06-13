Friday, June 13, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Housefull 5 box office collection day 8: Akshay's movie crosses 200 cr

Housefull 5 box office collection day 8: Akshay's movie crosses 200 cr

Housefull 5 box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film crosses ₹127 crore in India and surpasses ₹200 crore globally within just 8 days of its theatrical release

Housefull 5

Housefull 5

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 continues its impressive run at the box office as it enters its second weekend. 
 
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has amassed a domestic net collection of ₹127.25 crore in its first 7 days. On the global front, Housefull 5 has crossed the ₹200 crore mark, outpacing several recent releases.

Housefull 5 box office collection day 8

The movie has observed a dip since Monday; however, it might get back on track on its second weekend. On day 8, the Akshay Kumar-starrer minted around ₹ 0.78 crore, and this number will surely surge by the end of the day. 
 
 
Made with a budget of Rs 240 crore, the movie has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office worldwide. 

Housefull 5: Day-wise collection

Housefull 5 Day 1 Collection (Fri) ₹24 Cr
Housefull 5 Day 2 Collection (Sat) ₹31 Cr
Housefull 5 Day 3 Collection (Sun) ₹32.5 Cr
Housefull 5 Day 4 Collection (Mon) ₹13 Cr
Housefull 5 Day 5 Collection (Tue) ₹11.25 Cr
Day 6 Collection (Wed) ₹8.5 Cr
Housefull 5 Day 7 Collection (Thu) ₹7 Cr
Housefull 5 Week 1 Collection ₹127.25 Cr
Housefull 5 Day 8 Collection (Fri) ₹0.78 Cr
Housefull 5 Total Collection ₹128.03 Cr

Housefull 5 cast

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 features a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chunky Panday, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, and many more.
 
With rising collections and audience curiosity around the whodunit twist, Housefull 5 is poised to become one of the biggest Bollywood hits of 2025.

More From This Section

Kesari 2 OTT release

Kesari 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay's film online?

Thug Life box office collection day 8

Thug Life box office Day 8: Kamal Haasan film struggles to reach ₹50 crore

Thug Life box office collection day 7

Thug Life collections Day 7: Kamal Haasan's film struggles at box office

Enrique

Enrique Iglesias returns to India for concert in Mumbai on Oct 30; details

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 box office collection day 5: Movie earns 160 cr worldwide

Topics : Entertainment Best movies Akshay Kumar Box office Indian Box Office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon